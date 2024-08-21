Kit Harington Reflects on the End of Game of Thrones

Kit Harington, known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, recently discussed the challenges of concluding the epic series after eight intense seasons. In an interview with British GQ, Harington revealed that continuing the show beyond its final season would have been impossible due to the cast’s overwhelming exhaustion.

Reflecting on the Final Season of Game of Thrones

The final season of Game of Thrones, which aired in 2019, was notably shorter, consisting of just six episodes compared to the usual ten. This shorter conclusion left many fans dissatisfied, with criticisms focused on the rushed pacing and controversial story decisions. Harington sympathizes with these critiques, acknowledging that the exhaustion of the cast and crew significantly influenced how the series ended.

“If there was any fault with the end of Game of Thrones, it’s that we were all so tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer,” Harington admitted. “I understand some people thought it was rushed, and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season, and I look exhausted. I didn’t have another season in me.”

Harington also acknowledged that “everyone is entitled to their opinion” regarding the series finale. He added, “I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, toward the end. Some choices didn’t quite work.”

The Jon Snow Sequel That Never Happened

After Game of Thrones ended, there was speculation about a potential Jon Snow sequel series. Harington confirmed earlier this year that the project had been shelved, despite HBO’s initial interest in continuing Jon Snow’s story.

“HBO approached me and asked, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no,” Harington told British GQ. “Then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a limited way.”

Harington and HBO spent a couple of years developing the idea, but ultimately, the project didn’t move forward. “In the end, I backed out and said, ‘If we push this further, we might end up with something that’s not good. That’s the last thing we want.’”

Moving On from Game of Thrones

While Game of Thrones remains a cultural phenomenon, Harington has distanced himself from the franchise, admitting that he has not watched its prequel series, House of the Dragon. “I just can’t watch it,” he told the Associated Press. “I’ve spent too long there. I wish them all the best. I hear it’s wonderful, but I don’t think I’ll watch that show, and I don’t think I’ll watch Game of Thrones again for a few years.”

Currently, Harington is back on HBO as a supporting actor in the third season of Industry, which airs new episodes on Sunday nights on HBO and Max.

