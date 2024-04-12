Beyond the Hype: A Stunning Batman Beyond Movie Pitch

Calling all Bat-fans! Remember “Batman Beyond,” that awesome animated series featuring a teenage Dark Knight in a futuristic Gotham? Well, get this: a mind-blowing movie pitch recently surfaced online, and it’s got us itching for a live-action adaptation (or at least another animated film!).

Here’s the deal: last year, some seriously talented folks, Yuhki Demers (who worked on the epic “Spider-Verse” movies) and writer Patrick Harpin, pitched a “Batman Beyond” movie. And guess what? They actually created some footage to showcase their vision! The clip, which you can find below, brings Neo-Gotham to life. This new Neo-Gotham presents itself in a stunning animation style that totally reminds us of the “Spider-Verse” movies. It features a young Terry McGinnis taking flight for the first time as the new Batman.

Now, for those unfamiliar with “Batman Beyond,” let’s rewind a bit. The original series, which debuted in 1999, takes place in the year 2039. Bruce Wayne is all grown up (and a bit retired), but Gotham’s still a mess. Enter Terry McGinnis, a teenager who gets tangled up with some bad guys. Terry ends up under the wing of a grumpy old Bruce (think “Get off my lawn,” Batmobile edition). Fueled by revenge (much like the original Batman), Terry dons a high-tech Batsuit and takes to the neon-lit streets of Neo-Gotham to clean things up.

This series became a major hit with fans, and Terry McGinnis has become a permanent fixture in the DC universe, appearing in comics, movies, and even other animated shows like “Justice League Unlimited.” Back to the movie pitch: while this “Spider-Verse” inspired “Batman Beyond” movie isn’t currently in development, it does show there’s a ton of interest in revisiting this futuristic Gotham. Who knows, maybe with enough fan buzz, Warner Bros. and DC will give it the green light!

“5 months ago Patrick Harpin walked into @wbpictures @DCofficial and pitched a Batman Beyond Animated Feature. Before we pitched, they warned us “there is absolutely no way we can do a movie”, but they loved our enthusiasm. We pitched the outline for the entire film, and what started as a ‘never’ turned into a ‘maybe’. In the time since, we’ve been pitching our way up the company hoping to get to @jamesgunn.”

In the meantime, we can look forward to the upcoming “Batman: Caped Crusader” animated series, which is considered a spiritual sequel to the legendary “Batman: The Animated Series.” And hey, the original voice actor for Terry McGinnis, Will Friedle, is totally on board for more “Batman Beyond” adventures. So, the future might not be quite as dark as it seems for fans of this awesome series!

(Source: Movieweb)