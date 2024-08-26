Death Eaters Return to Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World

This fall, the darker side of magic takes center stage at Universal Orlando Resort as the infamous Death Eaters return to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida. From August 29 through November 3, guests will have the chance to encounter Lord Voldemort’s most loyal followers in an immersive, interactive experience.

A Dark Encounter in Diagon Alley

On select dates, visitors will come face-to-face with the ominous Death Eaters as they roam the shadowy streets of Knockturn Alley. These devoted supporters of the Dark Lord will challenge guests to embrace the Dark Arts, offering an intense and thrilling experience for all who dare to cross their path. The Death Eaters’ presence adds an extra layer of excitement and intrigue to the already magical atmosphere of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Shop the Dark Arts

Fans looking to take home a piece of the Dark Arts can visit Borgin and Burkes in Diagon Alley, where they’ll find a variety of Dark Arts-themed merchandise. From t-shirts and accessories to authentic Death Eater masks, there’s something for every aspiring dark wizard. Additionally, Ollivanders offers a selection of Death Eater wands, perfect for those who wish to wield a bit of dark magic themselves.

Plan Your Visit

For those eager to experience the magic and mystery of the Death Eaters in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, make sure to plan your visit between August 29 and November 3. This limited-time event promises to bring an unforgettable and spine-chilling experience to all who venture into Diagon Alley. For more information on Universal Orlando Resort and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, visit www.universalorlando.com.