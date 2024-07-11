We Finally have some Spider-Man Noir Updates!

Spider-Man Noir fans, stand up! The beloved character from the Spider-Verse is swinging back into action with a new live-action TV series. Amazon and MGM+ have teamed up to bring this dark and gritty version of Spider-Man to the small screen, and they’ve assembled an impressive team to make it happen. Here’s the latest “Spider-Man Noir Update” you need to know about, featuring Nicolas Cage and Brendan Gleeson.

Remember that awesome Spider-Man Noir cameo at the end of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“? Well, get ready for a full-blown noir adventure set in the mean streets of 1930s New York City. Cage, reprising his voice role from the animated film, will play an older, world-weary private investigator with a hidden past.

Nicolas Cage Reveals Series Details

Nicolas Cage, the voice behind Spider-Man Noir in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” recently spilled the beans on what we can expect from the upcoming series. In an interview, Cage revealed that the show will consist of eight episodes, each running for about 45 minutes. He described it as “the equivalent of four movies in five months,” highlighting the scale and intensity of the project. Fans of the character are undoubtedly thrilled at the prospect of seeing more of this grizzled, 1930s superhero.

Here’s the lowdown on what we know so far:

Eight Episodes of Noir Goodness: Mark your calendars – “Spider-Man Noir” is an eight-episode miniseries, which means you get a whole lot of crime-fighting action packed into a tight timeframe.

Cage Goes Full Noir: Cage has always been vocal about his love for the Spider-Man Noir character, and it sounds like he’s going all in. Expect him to channel classic Hollywood legends like Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney for a performance that’s equal parts tough and charismatic.

Brendan Gleeson Joins the Cast: The award-winning actor known for his roles in films like “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Harry Potter” joins the cast as a villain. Who exactly he’ll be playing is still under wraps, but with a rogues’ gallery like Norman “The Goblin” Osborn and the Vulture lurking in the shadows, the possibilities are endless.

A New Hero (and a New Peter Parker): This ain’t your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Cage’s character isn’t Peter Parker. Instead, he’s a seasoned investigator with a dark past who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man Noir to fight crime during the Great Depression.

The series is being helmed by some serious talent, with Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer (“Killing Eve”) at the helm and executive producers including Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (the masterminds behind “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”).

The Future Looks Noir

With a stellar cast, a talented production team, and a unique take on the Spider-Man mythos, “Spider-Man Noir” is shaping up to be a must-watch for any comic book fan. The combination of Cage’s love for the character and the creative vision of the team behind the project promises to deliver a unique and thrilling addition to the Marvel universe. Fans can look forward to a blend of noir aesthetics, intense action, and deep character exploration. So, grab your fedoras and trench coats, because things are about to get dark and web-tastic in 1930s New York City!

