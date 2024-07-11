Get Ready for the Drama: “Blue Tick” is Coming to ZEE5 Global

Hold onto your hashtags, because ZEE5 Global is about to drop the ultimate social media drama. “Blue Tick” premieres on July 19, and it promises a wild ride through the glitz, glamour, and grit of internet fame. If you’re ready for ambition, betrayal, and a desperate chase for stardom, this series is your next binge-watch.

From Small Town Dreams to Big City Nightmares

“Blue Tick” follows Pallavi, a small-town dreamer from the outskirts of Delhi. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets Viraj, a charismatic B-town star. As Pallavi’s online fame skyrockets, she finds herself thrust into the glamorous yet unforgiving world of the film industry. Starring Siddharth Nigam as Viraj and Parul Gulati as Pallavi, this series dives deep into the psyche of an influencer whose life becomes a public spectacle.

Meet the Stars

Siddharth Nigam plays the charming Viraj, bringing his A-game to a role that explores the darker side of fame. Nigam, known for his dynamic performances, shared his excitement: “Being part of #BLUETICK (verified) has been an extraordinary experience. The storyline is incredibly relevant in today’s digital age where social media is omnipresent. It’s a thought-provoking tale that will resonate with audiences who understand the power and pitfalls of social media. I’m thrilled to bring this character to life and to be part of such a compelling narrative.”

Parul Gulati stars as Pallavi, capturing the emotional rollercoaster of her character’s rise to fame. Gulati describes her role as both inspiring and cautionary. “This series is a rollercoaster of emotions and experiences. My character’s journey from an ordinary individual to a social media icon and then to navigating the cutthroat film industry is both inspiring and cautionary. It’s a reflection of how quickly life can change and the importance of staying grounded. I believe viewers will find a part of themselves in this story,” she said.

The All-Star Cast

The series also features talented actors like Neeraj Sood, Neelu Singh, and Shreya Gupto in supporting roles. Their performances add depth and nuance to a story that explores the highs and lows of internet stardom.

A Deep Dive into Social Media Fame

“Blue Tick” is more than just a story about the allure of fame. It examines the profound impact of social media on individual lives and the complex interplay between personal identity and public persona. As Pallavi navigates the treacherous waters of online fame, viewers get an intimate look at the personal sacrifices and ethical dilemmas faced by those who live their lives in the public eye.

About ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). Available in over 190 countries, the platform offers content in 18 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. ZEE5 Global features a vast library of Originals, movies, TV shows, music, health and lifestyle content, and more.

