Live Action Spider-Man Noir Show Coming to Amazon

Spider-Man Noir is getting a new show courtesy of Sony and Amazon. The news is coming from Variety and is a huge surprise for fans of the character. Spider-Man Noire is one of the many Spider-Man variants we see in the 2019 film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Nicholas Cage provides the voice of the character in that film and he is considered to be a favorite among many. The news reads as follows:

The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.

This is the second known project based on the Sony-controlled Marvel characters at Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. It was previously announced that Amazon was moving forward with the series “Silk: Spider Society” from showrunner Angela Kang, with several other shows in the works.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the Spider-Man Noir show. Uziel developed the show along with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal, who all executive produce.

I think this Spider-Man Noir announcement is downright shocking. Fans of the character are sure to be excited about the Live action series and are sure to want more details. Will Nicholas Cage have any involvement? Will this tie into the Spider-Verse animated movies? What will be the overall story of the show?

I have no idea what to expect with this project and I’ll withhold judgment until we see more. Fans have been wanting Sony to create a cohesive plan and universe with Spider-Man for years. Previous attempts of using the character in such a way weren’t successful and I can’t help but wonder if this is Sony giving it another try.

