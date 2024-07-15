Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: What We Know So Far

Star Wars fans, brace yourselves! Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie is officially in the works, and we’ve got some juicy details to share. Levy, the talented director behind hits like Deadpool and Wolverine, is taking his talents to a galaxy far, far away. Here’s everything you need to know about Shawn Levy’s Star Wars news and updates.

A New Writer on Board

According to Deadline, the latest Shawn Levy’s Star Wars news reveals that Jonathan Tropper, who previously worked with Levy on The Adam Project, has joined the team as the writer. Levy and Tropper have a history of successful collaborations on films like This Is Where I Leave You and Kodachrome. Tropper’s writing credits also include the Apple TV series See, starring Jason Momoa, as well as Warrior and Banshee.

Development Progress

While the addition of Tropper signals forward momentum, Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie is still in the development phase. Levy himself admitted back in June 2024 that progress is slow. “I am still developing my Star Wars movie and I would love to make it someday,” Levy said. “I have an idea that I’m excited about. Development is slow-going and developing something with that amount of mythology scaffolding takes time.”

Disney has a full docket of Star Wars movies lined up. Fans have been waiting for concrete release dates, and it’s now confirmed that the next Star Wars film to hit cinemas will be The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22, 2026. Following that, December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027, are also locked in for Star Wars premieres. However, it remains unclear which films will fill those slots. The Daisy Ridley-led film, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is a strong contender. This movie will see Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

Competing Projects and Potential Delays

Levy’s Star Wars film isn’t the only one in development. There are numerous other projects that could shift his film’s timeline. Disney is reportedly eyeing Levy to direct the next Avengers film, set for release on May 1, 2026. This commitment could push back the Star Wars project even further. The actor and writer strikes of 2023 also caused delays in production across the board.

Several other Star Wars films are also on Disney’s horizon. James Mangold is working on a film focused on the dawn of the Force. Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer, is developing a project that will culminate various Star Wars shows like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. Taika Waititi, known for Thor: Ragnarok, is slowly but surely working on his Star Wars film, expected around 2030. Rian Johnson, director of The Last Jedi, has an entire trilogy announced but not yet in active development. Lastly, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron faced cancellation, but there’s renewed hope for its revival.

Conclusion

Shawn Levy Disney collaboration for a Star Wars movie is a dream come true for fans. With Jonathan Tropper on board, we can expect a fresh and exciting take on the Star Wars universe. While development is slow, and the timeline remains uncertain, the anticipation is building. Keep your lightsabers ready and stay tuned for more updates on Shawn Levy’s Star Wars news.