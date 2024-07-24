Who is Daeron Targaryen? Alicent’s Other Son

Welcome to another wild ride in House of the Dragon! Season 2, Episode 6 has finally pulled back the curtain on one of the show’s most elusive characters, Daeron Targaryen. Yeah, that’s right, Alicent Hightower’s other son, the one who’s been chilling off-screen while his siblings hog the limelight. If you thought the Targaryen family tree was already tangled enough, wait until you get the lowdown on Daeron.

Who is Daeron Targaryen?

If you’re scratching your head wondering, “Who’s Daeron and where’s he been hiding?” you’re not alone. Alicent Hightower, portrayed by Olivia Cooke, has four children: Aegon II, Aemond, Helaena, and Daeron. The first three are front and center, but Daeron’s been MIA in the series so far. So, where has this fourth Targaryen been?

Daeron is not your typical Red Keep resident. Instead, he’s been sent off to Old Town to live with the Hightower clan. It’s like he’s been sent to summer camp for way too long. While his siblings have been in the thick of things, Daeron’s been out of sight and out of mind.

What Do We Learn About Daeron in Episode 6?

In Episode 6, Alicent has a heartfelt chat with her brother, Ser Gwayne (Freddie Fox). It’s like one of those family gatherings where you catch up on the cousins no one remembers. Gwayne drops some golden nuggets about Daeron: he’s sixteen, stalwart, clever, and has a talent for both lute playing and sword fighting. Plus, he’s apparently a hit with the ladies. Sounds like the kid’s got it all.

Alicent, ever the loving mother, latches onto the bit about Daeron’s kindness. She’s looking for any redeeming quality in her offspring that isn’t overshadowed by their usual Targaryen chaos. “Kindness is a quality I’ve found lacking in his brothers,” she notes, probably while shaking her head at her rowdy children.

Could Daeron Be a Big Deal Later in Season 2?

Based on the teaser for Episode 7, Daeron’s about to make waves. The trailer gives us a tantalizing glimpse: “Prince Daeron’s dragon has taken to wing,” a voice declares. We then see Aemond looking a bit too concerned for his own good at a Small Council meeting. So, Daeron’s got a dragon. That’s already impressive.

But why the worry? The Hightower host is apparently causing a stir. Remember, Aegon II recently kicked his grandfather, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), to the curb, and Otto’s been radio silent. Could Daeron and his estranged grandfather be cooking up something from Old Town? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

In a bit of disappointing news, showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that Daeron won’t be making an appearance this season. He’s still in the casting call phase, so you won’t get to see him in action just yet.