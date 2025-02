Marvel Studios has officially dropped the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering an exciting glimpse into the highly anticipated reboot of Marvel’s First Family. The film is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025, and promises a fresh take with a retro-futuristic spin.

Meet the New Fantastic Four

The film stars:

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards)

(The Last of Us) as Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards) Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon) as Invisible Woman (Sue Storm)

(Napoleon) as Invisible Woman (Sue Storm) Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Human Torch (Johnny Storm)

(Stranger Things) as Human Torch (Johnny Storm) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as The Thing (Ben Grimm)

Rounding out the star-studded cast are:

Ralph Ineson as Galactus

as Galactus Julia Garner as Silver Surfer

as Silver Surfer Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in undisclosed roles

A Family Like No Other

The trailer showcases pivotal moments from the heroes’ lives—before and after gaining their superpowers. Viewers get brief but impactful glimpses of Galactus, the cosmic threat looming over Earth, and the Silver Surfer’s sleek, otherworldly presence.

But at the heart of the trailer is the theme of family. Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm says, “Whatever life throws at us, we face it together—as a family.” This sentiment was echoed during a special trailer launch event where the cast appeared in person. Ebon Moss-Bachrach amped up the crowd with an enthusiastic “It’s clobbering time!” while Pedro Pascal reflected on the close bond he formed with his co-stars:

“I haven’t had an experience in a cast as intimately as this one where it felt like a family. The anxiety I felt saying goodbye to them each day wondering, ‘When will I see them next?’ … We put our hearts and souls and bodies into this thing.”

A Retro-Futuristic Twist

Unlike previous iterations, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be set in a retro-futuristic 1960s Manhattan. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed on The Official Marvel Podcast that the film is a period piece set in an alternate version of New York City, adding an intriguing new layer to the MCU’s expanding multiverse.

Legacy and Evolution

This marks Marvel’s third big-screen adaptation of the Fantastic Four, following the early 2000s films and the critically panned 2015 reboot. Fans recently got surprise cameos from past actors, with Chris Evans reprising his role as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine (before meeting a fiery end) and John Krasinski appearing briefly as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.