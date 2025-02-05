Movie Trailers
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Scarlett Johansson

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Unleashes a New Era of Dinosaur Mayhem

February 5, 2025
The dinosaurs are back, and this time, they’re more dangerous than ever. Universal Pictures has dropped the thrilling first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, setting the stage for an epic new chapter in the beloved franchise. Following the conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy, this latest installment promises fresh dangers, heart-pounding action, and an intriguing twist on humanity’s fragile relationship with prehistoric giants.

A Star-Studded Cast Takes the Lead

Jurassic World Rebirth boasts an impressive cast led by action superstar Scarlett Johansson, who portrays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert on a mission to secure vital genetic material. Joining her are two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s trusted team member, and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a dedicated paleontologist. The cast also includes Rupert Friend (Homeland), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda.

A Mission Gone Wrong

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, Earth has become largely inhospitable to dinosaurs, with isolated equatorial zones serving as their last refuge. Within this tropical biosphere lies a secret—the DNA of the planet’s most colossal creatures holds the key to life-saving medical advancements. Johansson’s character leads a high-stakes mission to an island that once housed a covert Jurassic Park research facility. When her team’s operation intersects with a stranded civilian family, chaos ensues as they confront not only deadly dinosaurs but a sinister discovery hidden for decades.

The Creative Team Behind the Chaos

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Scarlett Johansson

L to R: Luna Blaise and the T-Rex in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jurassic World Rebirth is penned by David Koepp, the screenwriter of the original Jurassic Park. This dynamic duo promises to blend awe-inspiring visuals with intense, character-driven storytelling. Longtime franchise producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley return, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer, ensuring the film stays true to its iconic roots.

Mark Your Calendars

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters this summer, promising a pulse-pounding adventure that redefines the legacy of the franchise. Prepare for breathtaking action, stunning visuals, and a storyline that delves deeper into humanity’s ever-complicated relationship with nature’s most fearsome creatures.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Scarlett Johansson

Director: Gareth Edwards
Writers: David Koepp (based on characters created by Michael Crichton)
Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein
