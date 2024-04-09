Jacob Elordi’s New Series: The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jacob Elordi is coming back to the screens after Saltburn (2023) and Priscilla (2023). This time, it’s in a miniseries and fans are just as eager to know what it’s all about. Here’s everything that has surfaced. Jacob Elordi is changing things up again and 2024 seems to be the year when he’ll be tapping into his Aussie main-character energy. Amazon Prime Video is releasing a miniseries, The Narrow Road to the Deep North and Elordi is going to take center-stage.

The novel Turns into a Series

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is based on Richard Flanagan’s 2014 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It follows the story of Dorrigo Evans and his life-changing romance with Amy Mulvaney. The book spans over decades of Evans’ life. The series is expected to break down Evans’ life into childhood, his time as a war soldier, and how he goes on to become a successful surgeon. The novel is deep and complex and deals with Evans’ sense of self-loathing and shame. The public perceives Evans as a hero, owing to his successful surgeries and services, but it doesn’t matter to him at all and it seems like he’s haunted from the inside. It will be very interesting to see how Jacob Elordi does justice to the role of Dorrigo Evans.

Casting

Since the series is going to be a combination of events that happened when Evans was younger and older, Jacob Elordi will be playing the titular role of younger Dorrigo Evans. Ciarán Hinds will star as older Dorrigo Evans. The main love interest of Evans, Amy Mulvaney, will be played by Odessa Young.

Apart from these main characters, other cast members include Heather Mitchell (starring as older Ella), Olivia DeJonge (young Ella), Thomas Weatherall (as Frank Gardiner), Simon Baker (starring as Keith), and Masa Yamaguchi (who’ll play the role of Lieutenant Fukuhara). It was directed by Justin Kurzel, produced by Alexandra Taussig, and distributed by Amazon Prime Video (for Australia) and Sony Pictures Television (for worldwide distribution). The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a period drama series that has an undertone of gloom and misery, the hardships of war, and the undying memory of first love.

What we (the fans) can Expect

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is going to be a 5-part series, so it’s believed that the book will be covered in great depth. The series is still in the production phase, with 5 months worth completed. The shooting took place in various locations in New South Wales, Australia, so viewers will get the full Aussie experience with just the right dose of heartache, emotional scenes, and gut-wrenching realities of WWII. Romance amidst wars always had a special place in my heart so this one is already on my watchlist.

From Kissing Booth (2018) to Saltburn, Jacob Elordi is experimenting with genres, and since this is a period drama series. For someone who started his career with the rom-coms has come full circle with another serious romance. Let’s see what he has in store for us this time. The series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it seems worth the wait.