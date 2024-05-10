Peter Jackson Back for More Lord of The Rings

Calling all LOTR fanatics! Remember how everyone thought Warner Bros. was done with Middle-earth after The Hobbit trilogy? Think again! Warner Bros. just dropped a major bomb! They’re heading back for another adventure, and this time, it’s all about a creepy little character we all know and love to hate: Gollum! Get ready for “The Hunt for Gollum,” a brand new movie set to hit theaters in 2026. But here’s the coolest part: Andy Serkis, the mastermind behind Gollum’s motion capture performance, is stepping into the director’s chair! Yes, you read that right! Gollum himself is calling the shots!

Peter Jackson, the legendary director of the original LOTR trilogy, might not be directing this one. Fear not, Tolkien fans and purists! Jackson, along with his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, will be on board as producers, making sure the magic stays true.

This new flick will explore a story before the events of The Lord of the Rings, focusing on the hunt for Gollum by none other than Gandalf and Aragorn. We can expect flashbacks, epic chases, and maybe even a glimpse into what twisted Sméagol into Gollum in the first place. This isn’t just a one-off movie either. Warner Bros. signed a deal for two films, hinting at a whole new Middle-earth saga waiting to unfold. So, dust off your old LOTR DVDs, because it looks like we’re going on another adventure!

This news comes after Warner Bros. announced they felt their big franchises, like LOTR and Harry Potter, were a bit neglected. Looks like they’re making amends by giving us more Tolkien goodness! Some folks might be wondering how this fits in with Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series. Well, rest assured, these are two separate projects. Jackson and his crew weren’t involved in the Amazon shows, and they want to make that crystal clear.

With Peter Jackson and his team back on board, along with Andy Serkis at the helm, “The Hunt for Gollum” has all the makings of an epic return to Middle-earth. Mark your calendars for 2026, LOTR fans because Gollum’s about to take us on a wild ride!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)