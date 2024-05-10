Oogie Boogie Bash Returning to Disneyland This Halloween Season

Calling all Disney haunt-lovers! Get ready for some wickedly fun news because Disneyland just announced the return of Oogie Boogie Bash, a Disney Halloween Party! This frightfully fantastic after-hours event will slither back into Disney California Adventure Park for a record-breaking 27 nights this Halloween season.

Mark your calendars! The party kicks off on Sunday, August 25th, and runs through Halloween night, Thursday, October 31st, with nights in between. Here’s what you can expect:

Immersive Treat Trails : Follow spooky paths and fill your bag with sweet treats!

: Follow spooky paths and fill your bag with sweet treats! Unique Character Sightings : Mingle with your favorite Disney characters and maybe even a few villains!

: Mingle with your favorite Disney characters and maybe even a few villains! Special Entertainment : Get ready for boo-tiful shows and spooky surprises!

: Get ready for boo-tiful shows and spooky surprises! Themed Merchandise : Snag some wickedly cool souvenirs to commemorate the event.

: Snag some wickedly cool souvenirs to commemorate the event. Frightful Food & Beverages: Tantalize your taste buds with creepy-crawly treats and spine-chilling drinks (all available only during the party).

Bonus! Your Oogie Boogie Bash ticket also includes:

Early access to Disney California Adventure Park – enjoy the park for three hours before the party starts!

– enjoy the park for three hours before the party starts! Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads from the party – capture all your spooky moments!

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash haven’t been released yet, but stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks. In the meantime, start planning your costumes because anything goes at this Halloween bash!

But Wait, There’s More!

This Halloween season isn’t just about Oogie Boogie! Here’s a glimpse of the other hauntingly awesome things happening at Disney Parks this year (source: Disney):

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: Get your groove on with Mickey and friends during this frightfully fun party at Walt Disney World.

Halloween on the High Seas: Set sail on a spooky Disney Cruise Line adventure with Mickey, Minnie, and Donald in their new Halloween costumes!

Haunted Mansion Parlor on the Disney Treasure: Explore this eerie new bar featuring a ghost fish aquarium and a ghostly portrait gallery.

New and Returning Halloween Merchandise: Deck yourself out in spooky style with frightfully fun clothes and creepy home décor.

Halloween Festivities Around the Globe: Get your ghoul on at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disney Resort!

Descendants: The Rise of Red: Catch the newest installment in the popular “Descendants” franchise this July on Disney+.

31 Nights of Halloween: Tune in to Freeform in October for a month of spine-tingling movies.

Disney Movie Insiders Oogie Boogie Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win a frightfully fun prize pack!

runDisney Haunts: Gear up for a hauntingly fun runDisney race weekend at Disneyland this September.

Disney’s Villainous Wedding Inspiration: Plan your dream wedding with a touch of Disney evil!

Halfway to Halloween Treats: Indulge in spooky sweet treats at Gideon’s Bakehouse and Kayla’s Cake.

This Halloween season is shaping up to be spooktacular at Disney Parks! Whether you crave creepy treats, chilling thrills, or villainous vibes, there’s something for everyone. So, grab your best costume and get ready for a hauntingly good time!

(Source: Disneyland Parks)