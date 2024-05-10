Riddick’s Back! Filming Starts for “Furia” This Fall

Sci-fi fans, get ready for a blast from the past! Remember Riddick, the badass antihero Vin Diesel first played way back in “Pitch Black“? Well, he’s crawling out of the shadows and blasting his way back to the big screen in a brand new flick called “Riddick: Furya.”

Mark your calendars for later this year because filming kicks off on August 26th. Diesel is starring in and producing the movie, reuniting with director David Twohy, who’s been behind the camera for all the previous Riddick adventures. This isn’t your typical Hollywood extravaganza though. Filming is set to take place in Europe, with Germany, Spain, and the UK getting ready for some intergalactic action.

For those who need a refresher, “Pitch Black” (released in 2000) was where we first met Riddick. He’s a tough-as-nails criminal who crash-lands on a creepy planet with some seriously messed-up monsters lurking in the dark. The first movie was a low-budget sleeper hit, but the 2004 sequel, “The Chronicles of Riddick,” went way bigger with the special effects and everything. Unfortunately, audiences weren’t feeling the over-the-top vibe, and the franchise seemed to be down for the count.

But Diesel, being the determined dude he is, wasn’t ready to give up on Riddick. He actually traded an appearance in a “Fast & Furious” movie for the rights to the franchise. That led to the 2013 film simply called “Riddick,” which brought things back to the darker, more suspenseful tone of the original.

Now, with “Furia,” Diesel and Twohy (who’ve been brainstorming this since 2014) are taking Riddick back to his home planet, a place he barely remembers and fears might be a total wasteland. But guess what? There are other Furyans there, fighting for survival against a new kind of monster. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he ever imagined.

So, what can we expect from “Furia”? Probably tons of action, some seriously cool alien creatures, and of course, Vin Diesel delivering his signature brand of tough-guy charm. Get ready for some epic battles, gritty settings, and maybe even a few laughs (hey, a guy can dream, right?).

Filming starts this fall, so stay tuned for more updates!

(source: The Hollywood Reporter)