Oscar Isaac and Forest Whitaker Are Voicing Jesus and Peter!

Get ready for a seriously holy animated adventure, because Oscar Isaac and Forest Whitaker are lending their voices to a brand new movie called “The King of Kings.” Isaac will be voicing Jesus Christ himself, while Whitaker takes on the role of Jesus’ disciple, Peter the Apostle. This epic animated flick is sure to be a must-watch for families of all faiths!

But wait, there’s more! Isaac and Whitaker aren’t the only A-listers joining the cast. The King of Kings also boasts Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh (yup, the dude who played Professor Lockhart in Harry Potter) as Charles Dickens, and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman (aka The Bride from Kill Bill) as Catherine Dickens. Rounding out the cast is Golden Globe nominee Roman Griffin Davis (who stole hearts as the young Jojo in Jojo Rabbit) as Walter Dickens.

Here’s the lowdown on the story:

Charles Dickens, the famous author, decides to share the epic tale of Jesus with his youngest son, Walter. Through the power of storytelling and some seriously cool animation, Charles and Walter get sucked right into the action, interacting with Jesus, his disciples, and even his enemies. This epic journey will make the story of Jesus relatable and entertaining for kids of all ages.

“This movie is gonna be something special,” says producer Anfernee Kim. “We’ve got an all-star cast, and they’re bringing these characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before. It’s gonna be a fun and exciting way for families to learn about Jesus.”

Isaac is no stranger to awards and accolades. This Golden Globe winner recently starred in the HBO series “Scenes from a Marriage” and has brought characters to life in movies like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Dune.” Whitaker is an Oscar winner himself, taking home the golden statue for his portrayal of Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland.” He’s also popped up in huge films like “Arrival” and “The Butler.”

“The King of Kings” is currently in the final stages of production, and it’s looking like it’ll be released sometime soon. Keep your eyes peeled for more info and get ready for a truly epic adventure!