Pixar Fest Unveiled: New Delights Await You

Pixar Fest Returns to the Disneyland Resort — Pixar Pals Playtime Party  

Step into the enchanting world of Pixar as Disneyland Resort presents Pixar Fest, a spectacular celebration of friendship and adventure, commencing today and running through August 4, 2024. This limited-time event promises a plethora of entertainment and excitement for guests of all ages.

Immerse yourself in the magic with a lineup of new and beloved entertainment offerings. From the mesmerizing “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” to the heartwarming “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, there’s something for everyone. Experience the lively Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park, and groove to the rhythms at Club Pixar in Disney California Adventure Park.

In the new “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” parade, dynamic and colorful floats make their way through Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., during Pixar Fest from April 26-Aug. 4, 2024. The parade features high-energy dancing and appearances by more than two dozen Pixar characters, including Pixar friends from Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out.” (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Indulge your senses with exclusive merchandise and delectable food and beverage options. Discover limited-time novelties and menu items that pay homage to your favorite Pixar films. Plus, be sure to meet new characters like Wade and Ember from “Elemental” and Luca and Alberto from “Soul”. Starting May 10, embark on a culinary journey with six Pixar-themed food and beverage marketplaces scattered throughout Disney California Adventure Park.

At the Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., guests can get into the groove at a high-energy show, enjoy interactive games or pose at photo locations inspired by Disney and Pixar films like “Onward” during Pixar Fest, from April 26-Aug. 4, 2024. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Beyond Pixar Fest

But the festivities extend beyond Pixar Fest. Enhance your Disneyland Resort experience with even more themed offerings throughout the year. Explore the wonders of Pixar at various attractions and experiences across the resort, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of Pixar magic. Plan your visit to Disneyland Resort and immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Pixar. For more information and to stay updated on all the excitement, visit Disneyland.com.

At the Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., guests can get into the groove at a high-energy show, enjoy interactive games, photo locations and activities inspired by Pixar feature films, and even watch a selection of iconic shorts on the big screen during Pixar Fest, from April 26-Aug. 4, 2024. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
