Pixar Fest Unveiled: New Delights Await You

Step into the enchanting world of Pixar as Disneyland Resort presents Pixar Fest, a spectacular celebration of friendship and adventure, commencing today and running through August 4, 2024. This limited-time event promises a plethora of entertainment and excitement for guests of all ages.

Immerse yourself in the magic with a lineup of new and beloved entertainment offerings. From the mesmerizing “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” to the heartwarming “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, there’s something for everyone. Experience the lively Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park, and groove to the rhythms at Club Pixar in Disney California Adventure Park.

Indulge your senses with exclusive merchandise and delectable food and beverage options. Discover limited-time novelties and menu items that pay homage to your favorite Pixar films. Plus, be sure to meet new characters like Wade and Ember from “Elemental” and Luca and Alberto from “Soul”. Starting May 10, embark on a culinary journey with six Pixar-themed food and beverage marketplaces scattered throughout Disney California Adventure Park.

Beyond Pixar Fest

But the festivities extend beyond Pixar Fest. Enhance your Disneyland Resort experience with even more themed offerings throughout the year. Explore the wonders of Pixar at various attractions and experiences across the resort, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of Pixar magic. Plan your visit to Disneyland Resort and immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Pixar. For more information and to stay updated on all the excitement, visit Disneyland.com.