ZEE5 Global: Dive into Gritty Dramas like “Bastar: The Naxal Story”

Bollywood buffs, looking for something a little more hard-hitting than your usual song-and-dance extravaganza? Then check out ZEE5 Global’s, intense drama”Bastar: The Naxal Story.” This gripping film, premiering May 17th exclusively on ZEE5 Global, tackles the real-life issue of the Naxalite insurgency in India’s Chhattisgarh state.

Forget the glitz and glam because “Bastar” is a raw and thought-provoking look at a complex social issue. The story follows a dedicated police officer on a mission to combat the Naxalite threat. Expect intense moments that will leave you shook, as the film explores the human cost of this ongoing conflict.

This isn’t the first time the director-actor duo of Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma have teamed up. They previously collaborated on “The Kerala Story,” and their latest project promises to be just as powerful. They’re joined by a stellar cast including Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, and more.

But “Bastar” is about more than just entertainment. ZEE5 Global is committed to showcasing diverse content that sparks conversation and widens perspectives. This film tackles a sensitive topic head-on, aiming to raise awareness and understanding. So, if you’re craving a streaming platform that offers more than just Bollywood dance numbers, ZEE5 Global is your jam. Dive into “Bastar: The Naxal Story” on May 17th and explore the depths of Indian cinema with this powerful new drama.

ZEE5 Global in a Nutshell:

If you’re looking for a global platform overflowing with South Asian content, ZEE5 Global is your one-stop shop. Launched in 2018, it offers over 200,000 hours of movies, shows, originals, and more! All in a whopping 18 languages! From Hindi and Bengali to Thai and Arabic, there’s something for everyone.

