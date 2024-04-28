28 Years Later: Is a Trilogy on the Horizon?

Remember that terrifying movie, “28 Days Later,” with the whole rage virus turning everyone into super-fast zombies? Well, get ready to scream again, because a brand new trilogy is shambling its way towards us! We’re getting word that director Nia DaCosta is circling the director role for 28 Years Later Part 2.

Danny Boyle, the OG director who brought us the original nightmare, is back in the driver’s seat for the first film. But wait, there’s more! Once that one’s wrapped, rising star director Nia DaCosta (you know her from the killer movie “Candyman“) is stepping up to helm the second installment. Now, details are scarce on the plot. If you saw the first ’28’ movie, you know it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park. Cillian Murphy (who also starred in the original) is on board as an executive producer. He’s also set to star in Part 1 so you can expect the chills and thrills to be cranked up to eleven.

Here’s what’s got me excited: DaCosta is pretty good when it comes to directing creepy crawlies. Her work on “Candyman” was kinda terrifying. With that experience, you just know she’s gonna bring the same kind of intensity to “28 Years Later Part 2.”

Plus, with Boyle kicking things off and then DaCosta taking the reins, each film is bound to have its own unique flavor. Think of it like a zombie buffet with something for every horror fan’s taste buds!

Now, the downside: we don’t have a release date yet. But trust me, as soon as there’s a whisper of news, you’ll hear it here first. In the meantime, you can rewatch the original “28 Days Later” (if you dare) and maybe check out DaCosta’s “Candyman” to get a taste of what’s to come. Just make sure you have the lights on…and maybe a friend to hold onto. This ain’t gonna be pretty!

(Source: Deadline)