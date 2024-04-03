Calling All Padawans: Disneyland’s Season of the Force is Back

Star Wars fans, listen up! Disneyland’s transforming into a galaxy far, far away for Season of the Force, and it’s gonna be epic. Mark your calendars for April 5th to June 2nd, because that’s when the Force takes over Disneyland Park with new rides, limited-edition eats, and out-of-this-world merch. First things first: Hyperspace Mountain is back! This high-speed Star Wars overlay on Space Mountain takes you on a wild ride through the cosmos, dodging TIE fighters and blasting past X-wings. It’s guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping faster than a podracer on Tatooine.

Fuel Up for Your Star Wars Adventures

Speaking of Tatooine, Season of the Force is bringing some seriously space-tacular food and drinks to Disneyland. We’re talking stuff like the Toydaria Swirl (whatever that is, it sounds delicious!), Dewback Chili Noodles (spicy, we hope!), and even a Bantha Burger (move over, cheeseburgers!). Basically, you can eat your way through the Star Wars universe.

Get ready to jump to lightspeed on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue! This time around, the ride is getting some fresh updates inspired by the hit Disney+ shows “Ahsoka,” “Andor,” and everyone’s favorite bounty hunter, “The Mandalorian.” No spoilers here, but let’s just say you might encounter some familiar faces (or helmets) on your next hyperspace voyage.

Fireworks Get a Star Wars Makeover

Disneyland’s nighttime fireworks are already legendary, but during Season of the Force, they’re getting a special Star Wars twist. On select nights, you can experience “Fire of the Rising Moons,” a new fireworks show that’ll make you feel like you’re right in the middle of a galactic battle.

And calling all hardcore Star Wars fans! Don’t miss the separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. This special event lets you explore the park after-hours, with unique entertainment, character sightings you won’t find anywhere else, and even more Star Wars-themed food, like a pineapple and ube (purple yam) crescent sundae (because, why not?).

Whether you’re a lifelong Star Wars fanatic or just looking for a fun-filled adventure, Season of the Force at Disneyland has something for everyone. So grab your lightsaber, your crew, and get ready for a galactic good time!

(Source: Disney)