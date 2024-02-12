Nia Long and Colman Domingo Transform into Michael Jackson’s Parents

Nia Long and Colman Domingo are stepping into some serious shoes in the upcoming flick “Michael.” Nia Long and Colman Domingo, seasoned actors in the game, are bringing to life the iconic roles of Katherine and Joe Jackson. In this biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua, they’re diving deep into the lives of Michael Jackson’s parents, portraying their journey alongside the King of Pop. From the afro-sporting Domingo as Joe to Long as the resilient Katherine, it’s all about capturing the essence of the Jackson family legacy.

Set Photos

“Michael” isn’t just any movie… it’s a journey through the complexities of Michael Jackson’s life and impact on music and culture. With filming underway and Lionsgate eyeing an April 2025 release, the excitement is real. And let’s talk about Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s real-life nephew, stepping into his uncle’s shoes. Domingo, pumped about his role, sees Jaafar’s transformation as something truly divine, channeling Michael’s essence like no other.

Colman Domingo has been making waves in Hollywood, from his Oscar-nominated performance to his upcoming gigs. This dude’s on fire, and we can’t wait to see him shine!

The Road to Development

Now, let’s delve into the backstory of “Michael.” This film has been in the making for some time. Hollywood rumors have been swirling around who would take on these pivotal roles. As the buzz grew, so did the anticipation. The casting of Nia Long and Colman Domingo as Michael Jackson’s parents was a stroke of genius. Fuqua’s casting adds seasoned talent to the forefront of this biopic.

From the moment the project was announced, fans and critics alike have been eager to see how “Michael” would unfold. With Antoine Fuqua at the helm, expectations are high for this film. Fans want a movie that goes beyond the glitz and glamour to explore the heart of the Jackson family saga.

As production kicked off, glimpses from the set began circulating, offering tantalizing teasers of what’s to come. From the meticulously crafted costumes to the on-screen chemistry between Long and Domingo, every detail hints at a movie that’s as captivating as it is poignant.

But it’s not just about the stars; the team behind the scenes has been working tirelessly to bring “Michael” to life. With a stellar cast and crew, including producers like Jordan Peele and Ian Cooper, this biopic is in good hands.

As the release date draws near, anticipation continues to build. “Michael” promises to be more than just a movie; it’s a tribute to a musical legend and a family that captivated the world. So, get ready to witness history in the making as “Michael” hits the big screen in 2025!

(Source: People)