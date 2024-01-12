Jaafar Jackson Takes Center Stage in Michael Jackson Biopic

Get ready to practice Moonwalking because Michael Jackson is hitting the big screen! Lionsgate, the studio of movie magic, is setting the date and releasing the movie domestically on April 18, 2025. Universal will be distributing and handling business overseas on the film. Antoine Fuqua is directing and calling the shots and the cinematic spectacular officially kicks off production on January 22.

And this isn’t just a standard movie as Michael promises to be a deep dive into Michael Jackson’s world. We’re expecting the highs, the lows, the triumphs, and the struggles that shaped the legend. Graham King, the maestro behind Bohemian Rhapsody, is in charge of music. The assignment? Protection. Protect the magic of Michael’s musical legacy and make sure they present them properly on the silver screen. “I’m so honored to tell Michael’s story.” This ain’t just a movie; it’s a journey, and we’re all strapped in for the ride of a lifetime.

Now, let’s talk about the man of the hour, Jaafar Jackson, the 27-year-old nephew of the King of Pop. He’s not just stepping into the limelight; he’s moonwalking into history by snagging the title role. It seems like Jaafar has the moves, the voice, and the look. Fuqua spilled the tea, saying, “It’s uncanny how much he’s like Michael… sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It’s really uncanny.” Jaafar isn’t just an actor; he’s becoming a vessel for the spirit of the King of Pop.

With a crew of over 420, including Oscar-winning talents like Dion Beebe and Barbara Ling, this movie is equipped to be epic. From the dazzling lights to the intricate choreography, every detail is going to be examined when bringing the magic of Michael to life. From creative genius to personal struggles, Michael’s life developing on the silver screen like never before. Michael has the stamp of approval from the folks who know MJ best. The co-executors of the Jackson estate, John Branca, and John McClain. They’re not just giving a nod, they’re on board as producers, making sure every beat, every move, and every note is legit.

But it’s not just glitter and glove – the film’s gonna tackle the controversies. Fuqua ain’t holding back; he’s giving us the real deal, the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s a bold move, but that’s the only way to tell the story of a true icon… unfiltered and raw.Michael, the biopic, is targeting to set theaters worldwide on fire. Let the countdown to moonwalk through history begin!