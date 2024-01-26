Colman Domingo To Write, Star and Direct as Nat King Cole in Film

Alright, let’s talk about Colman Domingo, the man who’s shaking up Hollywood like a well-shaken martini. The man of the hour, is gearing up for an unforgettable journey in the spotlight. But wait, there’s more! Domingo isn’t just stepping into the shoes of greatness; So, check it out: Colman’s gearing up to direct and star in the Nat King Cole biopic. Yeah, you heard me right, double duty! Colman’s not just hitting the high notes as Nat King Cole, he’s also co-writing the script and taking charge behind the camera. Talk about a triple threat! Variety spills the beans on Domingo’s double act.

“I’ve been cooking this up for a while,” Domingo dishes on a recent Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode. “It’s my passion project, and I can’t wait to share it.”

The details? Shrouded in mystery! But here’s a sneak peek into Domingo’s reel-life drama: a pivotal moment in 1956, Birmingham, Ala., where a courageous Cole faced adversity head-on, winning hearts and a thunderous applause post-attack. Domingo’s no stranger to the Cole legacy. “Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole,” a brainchild co-written with Patricia McGregor, sheds light on Cole’s inner turmoil during his groundbreaking 1957 Christmas special.

Cole, a music maestro, painted the charts with timeless hits like “Unforgettable” and “Smile,” bagging over 100 chart-toppers and selling 50 million records. Grammys and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Check!

And guess what? He’s not stopping there. Colman’s also snagged the role of Joe Jackson in the upcoming biopic “Michael.” Yeah, the guy who managed the Jackson 5 and fathered the King of Pop himself. That’s some heavy-hitting stuff right there!

But Colman’s not just about lights, camera, action. Nah, he’s got his producer hat on too. His horror flick “It’s What’s Inside” scared up a storm at Sundance and scored big with Netflix. And let’s not forget about his upcoming gigs in “Drive-Away Dolls” and “Sing Sing.” Guy’s busier than a bee in springtime! So, what’s the deal with Colman Domingo? Well, he’s not just another actor making waves in Tinseltown; he’s the tsunami shaking up the whole darn industry. With every role, every project, he’s rewriting the script and showing Hollywood how it’s done.

In conclusion, Colman Domingo isn’t just a name on the marquee; he’s the headline act, the main event, and the one to watch. So, grab your popcorn, folks, ’cause the Colman Domingo show is just getting started!