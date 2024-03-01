Michael Jackson Biopic Casts its Jackson 5

Yo Moonwalkers! The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled “Michael,” is heating up, and the casting news just got hotter than a disco ball under a spotlight. Director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King have assembled a stellar cast to portray Michael’s legendary brothers, the Jackson 5.

Get ready for a double dose of Jackson magic, because the film will feature two actors for each brother, showcasing them at different stages of their lives. Buckle up for a deep dive into the Motown legends:

The Younger Jackson 5:

Jayden Harville: This 15-year-old California native makes his film debut as the young Jermaine Jackson.

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter: This 13-year-old singing and dancing sensation takes on the role of Young Marlon. He's already a Broadway veteran, having played Young Simba in "The Lion King."

Judah Edwards: This young talent from New Jersey brings Young Tito to life. You might recognize his voice from animated shows like "Blaze and the Monster Machines."

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre: This New Yorker isn't new to the spotlight. He's starred in shows like "David Makes Man" and even played Young Simba on Broadway and tour. Get ready to see him channel his inner Young Jackie.

The Older Jackson 5:

Jamal R. Henderson: This multi-talented actor, known for his role in “Mindhunter,” steps up to play Jermaine in his later years.

Tre Horton: This rising star, who fell in love with acting at the age of eight, takes on the role of Marlon.

Rhyan Hill: This dynamic actor, who has shared the stage with artists like Childish Gambino and BeBe Rexha, brings Tito to life in his adult years.

Joseph David-Jones: You might recognize him as Connor Hawke from "Arrow" or "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." Now, he's taking on the role of the eldest Jackson brother, Jackie.

Producer Graham King says, “The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years.” And judging by this cast, they’ve definitely delivered!

“Michael” is set to hit theaters on April 18th, 2025, and promises to be an epic journey through the life of the King of Pop. So, mark your calendars, dust off your moonwalk skills, and get ready to experience the Jackson 5 like never before!

Source: Lionsgate