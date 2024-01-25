Colman Domingo Steps in as Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic

Anthony Whyte
Colman Domingo Joe Jackson Michael Jackson Biopic

Colman Domingo, fresh from his first Oscar nod, takes on the role of Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father, in the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic “Michael”. Jackson’s nephew Jaafar is portraying the King of Pop.  9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi is also cast and will be capturing the early days of the iconic singer.

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Domingo shares his excitement exclusively with Variety. “It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar,” Domingo says during an upcoming episode of the Awards Circuit Podcast. “Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast.”

He adds in a statement: “I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex, and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front-row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

Domingo’s casting as Joe Jackson, the manager of the Jackson 5, adds depth to the film’s story. His portrayal promises to highlight the complexities of Michael Jackson’s legacy, addressing controversies and challenges. Nominated for various awards, Domingo’s versatility shines in roles like civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and the monstrous “Mr.” in “The Color Purple” adaptation.

Michael Movie Production

Producer Graham King praises Domingo’s talent, emphasizing his screen presence and dedication to character portrayal. Antoine Fuqua commends Domingo’s range and passion, expecting a compelling depiction of Joe Jackson. Production for “Michael” kicked off with Domingo sharing glimpses of the set on Instagram.  The biopic promises an in-depth portrayal of Michael Jackson, showcasing his triumphs and struggles.

Domingo’s packed schedule includes executive producing “It’s What’s Inside” and starring in upcoming films.  Domingo is ready for more success in Hollywood. “Michael” is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, promising an engaging exploration of Michael Jackson’s life.

Colman Domingo’s Career

Colman Domingo, an acclaimed actor, director, and playwright, has carved a remarkable career path across stage and screen. Known for his versatile performances, Domingo has captivated audiences with roles ranging from civil rights leaders to monstrous characters. His talent shines through in various mediums, earning him critical acclaim and prestigious nominations. Domingo’s contributions extend beyond acting; he’s also a celebrated playwright and director, showcasing his multifaceted artistic abilities. With a string of successes under his belt and a diverse portfolio, Domingo continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark with each performance.

Comment with Facebook

About Anthony Whyte

Content Manager | Senior Editor | Daydreamer | Keep your head on a swivel and don't blink

View all posts by Anthony Whyte

You may like these posts