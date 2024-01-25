Colman Domingo Steps in as Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic

Colman Domingo, fresh from his first Oscar nod, takes on the role of Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father, in the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic “Michael”. Jackson’s nephew Jaafar is portraying the King of Pop. 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi is also cast and will be capturing the early days of the iconic singer.

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Domingo shares his excitement exclusively with Variety. “It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar,” Domingo says during an upcoming episode of the Awards Circuit Podcast. “Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast.”

He adds in a statement: “I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex, and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front-row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

Domingo’s casting as Joe Jackson, the manager of the Jackson 5, adds depth to the film’s story. His portrayal promises to highlight the complexities of Michael Jackson’s legacy, addressing controversies and challenges. Nominated for various awards, Domingo’s versatility shines in roles like civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and the monstrous “Mr.” in “The Color Purple” adaptation.

Michael Movie Production

Producer Graham King praises Domingo’s talent, emphasizing his screen presence and dedication to character portrayal. Antoine Fuqua commends Domingo’s range and passion, expecting a compelling depiction of Joe Jackson. Production for “Michael” kicked off with Domingo sharing glimpses of the set on Instagram. The biopic promises an in-depth portrayal of Michael Jackson, showcasing his triumphs and struggles.

Domingo’s packed schedule includes executive producing “It’s What’s Inside” and starring in upcoming films. Domingo is ready for more success in Hollywood. “Michael” is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, promising an engaging exploration of Michael Jackson’s life.

Colman Domingo’s Career