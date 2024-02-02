Nia Long Will Star As Katherine Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic

Nia Long is set to play Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s mother. The biographical drama is under the watchful eye of director Antoine Fuqua. The movie, Michael, will also feature Jaafar Jackson as Michael and Colman Domingo as the family’s patriarch, Joe Jackson. Director Antoine Fuqua expresses his excitement about working with Nia Long, praising her iconic performances throughout her career. He emphasizes the significance of Long’s role as Katherine Jackson. He describes Katherine as the glue, rock, and heart of the Jackson family. Katherine is the constant during both their best and most turbulent times.

The Michael Movie

The film, titled “Michael,” aims to dive into the complicated legacy of the brilliant yet complicated man, Michael Jackson, recognized as one of the greatest performers of all time. The screenplay, penned by John Logan, known for works like “Gladiator” and James Bond films, is expected to chronicle Michael’s life and impact. Nia Long shared her thoughts on portraying Katherine Jackson, highlighting the matriarch’s strength and grace. She emphasized Katherine’s selflessness as a mother, enduring challenges beyond her control while contributing to a legacy beyond measure.

“Michael” is currently in production and is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Graham King, known for producing “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is leading the movie’s production, with support from the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Lionsgate will handle domestic distribution, while Universal Pictures International will manage international territories, excluding Japan, overseen by Lionsgate.

Graham King commended Nia Long’s incredible talent and her deep connection to the material, emphasizing her commitment to honoring Katherine Jackson and the love she had for her son.

Nia Long’s Career

Nia Long, recognized for her roles in films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Love Jones,” as well as TV series such as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Third Watch,” has recently starred in Netflix’s comedy “You People.” Her versatility shone in diverse projects like “Soul Food,” “Love Jones,” and “The Best Man” series, where she brought depth and authenticity to her roles. Nia’s addition to the cast adds anticipation to the portrayal of Michael Jackson’s family dynamics and the challenges they faced.