Freakin’ Funny trailer for Freaky

An ancient artifact transfers the soul of a serial killer into the body of a teenage girl and vice versa. With so many body swap movies out in the universe you could say this premise is a bit overdone. But based on this trailer, freaky looks like a hell of a good time.

I must admit I love souls switching movies because of how fun they always are and I love to see the characters get into their fair share of comical trouble. Kathryn Newton (Supernatural, Big Little Lies) plays Millie, the teenage girl who just wants to fit in. Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, Hacksaw Ridge) plays the Blissfield Butcher. Honestly, they had me at Vince Vaughn. He’s a comedy legend and so I’m sure this will be one funny flick. Check out the the trailer below because it looks like one hell of a ride. Looking forward to peeping this one.