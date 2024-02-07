Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson to Star in ‘Afterburn’

Dave Bautista, known for his roles in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Dune,” is set to star in the upcoming post-apocalyptic action film “Afterburn,” alongside Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson. The movie, set ten years after a global catastrophe caused by a solar flare, follows ex-soldier Jake (Bautista). Jake works as a treasure hunter recovering valuable artifacts from the old world. His latest mission involves teaming up with freedom fighter Drea (played by Jackson) to retrieve the Mona Lisa before a dangerous warlord gets to it first.

The Comic Origins

The film is based on the Red 5 comic/graphic novel series of the same name. Director J.J. Perry, known for his work on the John Wick, is set to direct. Production is scheduled to begin in April in Europe, with Black Bear and CAA Media Finance handling international sales and domestic representation, respectively.

“Afterburn” has been a long-time passion project for the producers. Efforts to bring Afterburn to the screen date back to 2018. With Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson on board, along with director J.J. Perry, the project has gained new momentum. Afterburn is expected to be a major attraction in the international marketplace. Bautista, who will also produce the film through his Dogbone Entertainment banner, is represented by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group, and Jackoway Austen. Jackson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Austen. Perry is represented by WME, Holly Jeter, and Sloane, Offer.

Producer Toby Jaffe expressed excitement about the project, describing it as a thrilling combination of adventure and near-future world-building. He praised J.J. Perry’s skill in creating authentic action sequences and highlighted Bautista’s versatility as an actor and action star. Black Bear’s Friedberg also emphasized the star power of Bautista and Jackson, combined with Perry’s direction, as a winning formula for success.

“With an action master like J.J. at the helm, and incredible producers in Steve, Neal, and Toby, this is going to be a spectacular cinematic event,” said Friedberg.

The Team Behind The Production

The film marks another high-profile project for Bautista. Bautista is set to appear in “Dune: Part Two” and “My Spy: The Eternal City.” Jackson, meanwhile, continues to add to his impressive resume with upcoming projects like “The Garfield Movie” and “The Piano Lesson.” Perry, whose directorial debut “Day Shift” was released on Netflix in 2022, is poised to bring his expertise in action filmmaking to “Afterburn.”

The collaboration between Bautista, Jackson, and Perry promises to deliver an action-packed adventure that will captivate audiences worldwide.

