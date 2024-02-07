Lupita Nyong’o Faces Aliens in A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Debut

The highly anticipated trailer for “A Quiet Place: Day One” has finally arrived, offering fans a glimpse into the origins of the post-apocalyptic horror franchise that began with 2018’s “A Quiet Place.” Directed by Michael Sarnoski, “A Quiet Place: Day One” takes audiences back to the beginning of the invasion, when Earth is overrun by deadly alien creatures with hyper-sonic hearing. Set in New York City, the film follows new characters as they struggle to survive the chaos of the early stages of the invasion.

The first two films in the franchise, directed by John Krasinski, focused on the Abbott family—portrayed by Krasinski himself and Emily Blunt—as they fought to protect their children, Regan and Marcus, from the terrifying creatures. “A Quiet Place Part II” provided a glimpse into the Abbott family’s struggle on the first day of the invasion, setting the stage for the events of “Day One.”

In addition to the new characters introduced in “Day One,” the film features a stellar cast, including Lupita Nyong’o (“Us,” “Black Panther”), Alex Wolff (“Hereditary”), Joseph Quinn (“Stranger Things”), and Denis O’Hare (“True Blood”). Djimon Hounsou, who starred in “A Quiet Place Part II,” also makes a return to the franchise.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Platinum Dunes, and Sunday Night Productions, “A Quiet Place: Day One” promises to deliver the same heart-pounding suspense and gripping storytelling that fans have come to expect from the series. John Krasinski remains involved with the franchise as a producer, alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller.

Mark your calendars for June 28, when “A Quiet Place: Day One” hits theaters. In the meantime, be sure to check out the full trailer for a preview of the thrilling new chapter in the “A Quiet Place” saga.

A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer: