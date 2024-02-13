Most people watch the Super Bowl for the football. Others watch it for the halftime show. But many of us watch it for the exciting movie trailers guaranteed to play during the commercial breaks. The Super Bowl LVIII came with lots of great commercials, including some sneak peeks at highly anticipated films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Wicked. So, without further ado, here are all of the movie trailers from the 2024 Super Bowl.

Movie Trailers From The 2024 Super Bowl

Deadpool & Wolverine

The most talked about of all of the movie trailers from the 2024 Super Bowl is easily Deadpool & Wolverine. Not only does the film combine two of our favourite super characters, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but it also introduces Deadpool to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a long-awaited feat. The trailer shows the return of the TVA, previously featured in Loki, and promises as much fun as the past Deadpool films.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26th, 2024.

Wicked: Part One

Another trailer that has already gone viral is Wicked. This adaptation of the famous stage musical has been in the works for a long time. Directed by John M. Chu, the film is the first of two parts and will explore the characters of Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande). The film also features Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

Wicked releases on November 27th, 2024.

Inside Out 2

The much anticipated Pixar sequel, Inside Out 2, brings us back to some of our beloved emotions. The 2015 film follows Riley, a young girl who is exploring her emotions after a big life change. The new film brings even more emotions into the mix, including Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke). The trailer gives us hope that this one will be just as heartwarming as the first.

Inside Out 2 comes out on June 14th, 2024.

Knuckles

The recent success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies meant that these characters aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Technically, Knuckles is a miniseries, but given its connection to a film franchise, we thought we’d include it here. Knuckles will bring everything to the small screen, where the iconic character (voiced by Idris Elba) will carry the story forward after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Knuckles is a 6-episode miniseries and will premiere on April 26th, 2024, on Paramount+.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Fans have been waiting for an origin story of A Quiet Place for years, and we’re finally getting it. This movie will show the earliest days of an alien invasion, featuring a new set of characters. Michael Sarnoski takes over directing from John Krasinski, but if the trailer is any indication, we have faith that this will be a well-done prequel. Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff star.

A Quiet Place: Day One releases on June 28th, 2024.

Kung Fu Panda 4

We have been seeing full trailers for Kung Fu Panda 4 for months now, so the new teaser isn’t anything too new. Nevertheless, we’re thrilled that this franchise is returning, especially since it’s been almost a decade since the most recent film.

Kung Fu Panda 4 features the beloved titular character, voiced by Jack Black, as he goes up against The Chameleon (voiced by the always incredible Viola Davis). Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Awkwafina, and Bryan Cranston are also among the voice cast.

Kung Fu Panda releases on March 8th, 2024.

Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 continues the 2024 Super Bowl movie trailers trend of highly anticipated animated sequels. This film brings back the minions in an age of artificial intelligence, while also keeping an all-star voice cast of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Will Ferrell. We’ll see new characters, like Gru Jr., and some familiar fun.

Despicable Me 4 will hit theaters on July 3rd, 2024.

IF

IF follows a young woman who can suddenly see everyone’s imaginary friends, leading to some wild interactions. The film is an adorable and exciting premise, but the Super Bowl commercial is what really makes us want to see it. IF is directed by John Krasinski, but the teaser features a behind-the-scenes look at the film, introduced by Randall Park (playing John Krasinski). This calls back to an epic prank from Krasinski’s days on The Office while pulling Ryan Reynolds into the shenanigans.

IF will release on May 17th, 2024.

Monkey Man

Monkey Man marks Dev Patel’s directorial debut. The film, produced by horror icon Jordan Peele, follows a man seeking vengeance against leaders who take advantage of the powerless. This is one that has already been high up on our radar, and the feature among the 2024 Super Bowl movie trailers has us counting down the days until its release.

Monkey Man will be released on April 5th, 2024.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes pulls the Planet of the Apes franchise 300 years further. This film will see Proximus Caesar (voiced by Kevin Durand), a new leader of the clan with some intense beliefs. Freya Allan, Dichen Lachman, and William H. Macy also star.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released on May 10, 2024.

Twisters

Almost three decades have passed since Twister, and we’re finally getting a sequel. The plot will follow a similar theme of storm chasing. Daisy Edgar Jones, Glen Powell, and Kiernan Shipka star in this thrilling tale.

Twisters releases on July 19th, 2024.

The Fall Guy

Our last featured film of the 2024 Super Bowl movie trailers is The Fall Guy. We’re already excited for this one, which features a star-studded cast of Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The Fall Guy follows Gosling’s character, a stuntman, who must help find a missing movie star (Aaron Taylor Johnson) when he goes missing from a film directed by his ex (played by Blunt). The film promises love, action, and lots of laughs.

The Fall Guy releases on May 3, 2024.

A Super Bowl Worth Watching, Even If Just For The Trailers

The 2024 Super Bowl was filled with great movie trailers, along with its usual entertainment. More than a hundred million viewers tune into the games, making it the perfect time to drop an important trailer.

Let us know which of the movies you’re most looking forward to!