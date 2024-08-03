Trap Review: Josh Hartnett Is CREEPY In M. Night Shyamalan’s Thriller

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a new experience in the world of M. Night Shyamalan—“Trap”—featuring performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan. A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, “Trap” stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill.

Trap Trailer:

The Good

One of the standout elements of “Trap” is Josh Hartnett’s captivating performance. His physical acting is particularly effective, allowing the audience to see the internal conflict and secrets his character harbors without a word being spoken. Hartnett’s portrayal is both nuanced and compelling, making his character one of the most intriguing aspects of the film. His resourcefulness and the constant question of what he will do next keep the audience engaged and rooting for him, even when they are unsure if they should.

Shyamalan’s direction is another highlight of the film. He expertly toys with the audience through storytelling, creating a great cat-and-mouse dynamic between the characters and the police. The film is filled with moments where the audience is in on the action while the characters remain oblivious, heightening the tension and engagement. This narrative technique is reminiscent of some of Shyamalan’s best work, keeping viewers on their toes and fully invested in the outcome.

Additionally, the film features a strong supporting cast, including Saleka Shyamalan, who plays a pop singer. Her performance adds depth to the story, and her presence on screen is both entertaining and essential to the plot’s development. The movie’s pacing and the clever use of perspective ensure that the audience remains intrigued and invested throughout.

The Bad

While “Trap” has many strengths, it is not without its flaws. Some moments in the story feel a bit too convenient, with certain plot points falling into place solely to push the narrative forward. These instances can feel forced and may stretch the audience’s suspension of disbelief. The convenience of certain events detracts from the overall realism of the film, making it feel slightly contrived at times.

Moreover, despite the engaging plot, there are times when the story feels stretched. Some sequences seem to be extended unnecessarily, leading to a pacing issue that might leave the audience feeling impatient. These moments could have been tightened to maintain the film’s overall tension and momentum.

The Verdict

“Trap” is a crafty thriller that showcases Josh Hartnett at his best. His performance is one of the highlights of the film, bringing depth and intrigue to his character. The movie is straightforward, not overly complex or deep, but it effectively delivers a thrilling experience. Despite trying a little too hard at times, the film bends without breaking, maintaining its appeal as a suspenseful cat-and-mouse chase.

The film’s marketing deserves kudos for not revealing too much in the trailers, allowing the audience to experience the story’s twists and turns firsthand. This restraint adds to the film’s enjoyment, keeping viewers guessing and engaged from start to finish.

Overall, “Trap” is a solid movie that is worth watching. It may not be a masterpiece, but it offers a gripping and entertaining experience. It is best enjoyed with managed expectations, avoiding comparisons to Shyamalan’s most iconic works. The film includes a mid-credits scene that adds a humorous and entertaining touch, making it worth staying a few minutes after the movie ends.

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Writer(s): M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Alison Pill, Hayley Mills, Jonathan Langdon, Mark Bacolcol, Marnie McPhail-Diamond

Trap is in theaters now. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Trap Review: Josh Hartnett Is CREEPY In M. Night Shyamalan's Thriller Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 7.3/10 7.3/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)