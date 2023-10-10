Loki Explained: Everything You Need To Know For Loki Season 2

Who is Loki? Loki is a character that fans have enjoyed for years as a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and today we’re diving headfirst into the charmingly mischievous world of Loki in the MCU. So, hold on to your butts, grab your popcorn, and GET READY because we’re about to embark on a rollercoaster of a character arc that’s just as unpredictable as Loki himself!”

Before we talk about the Marvel version of the character, let’s talk about Loki’s origin in Norse Mythology from which he’s adapted from.

Loki is known as the trickster god and is a prominent figure in Norse mythology. Loki’s origin is a fascinating tale that sets the stage for his complex character. Loki is the son of two giants, Laufey and Farbauti, making him a giant himself, though he often associates with the Aesir gods. His lineage already hints at his unpredictable nature, as he doesn’t fit neatly into the world of gods or giants.

Loki’s reputation as a cunning and mischievous figure was established from the very beginning. Loki possessed a shape-shifting ability, and ability to cast illusions, allowing him to take on various forms and making him a master of deception. Loki’s introduction into the Aesir gods’ circle came when Odin, the Leader of the gods, invited Loki into their realm, recognizing his talents. However, Loki’s penchant for causing chaos and his involvement in schemes would become a central theme in Norse mythology. From the creation of Thor’s magical hammer, Mjolnir, to his role in the chaos of Ragnarök, Loki’s origin story laid the groundwork for a character who would forever be a blend of wit, chaos, and unpredictability in the Norse mythological pantheon.

In Norse mythology, Loki’s ambiguous nature as both a friend and a foe to the gods mirrors his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he transcends the typical hero-villain dichotomy. Loki is a complex character that continues to intrigue and captivate audiences in both mythology and modern pop culture, especially as played brilliantly by the charismatic Tom Hiddleston.

Now in the MCU Loki made his grand entrance into the MCU in 2011’s ‘Thor.’ This was a time when the MCU was still a fresh new thing and the idea of a Thor movie was still a little iffy with audiences. That all changed when Loki’s sleek, green ensemble made quite the statement instantly winning the hearts of many fans. What we didn’t know at the time was that beneath that devilish grin was a character that would keep us guessing for years to come.”