Steven Yeun Bows Out of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

In a plot twist that not even Doctor Strange could foresee, we’re learning that Steven Yeun won’t be gracing the screen as part of the Thunderbolts ensemble. While his involvement was rumored in February, Marvel never officially confirmed it. Sources now cite the scheduling chaos from the strikes as a significant factor in Yeun’s exit. Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated antihero-centric feature, ‘Thunderbolts,’ has a snag due to the strikes. Originally slated for a July 2024 release, the film was affected by last year’s dual writers and actors strikes. The strikes affected the entire Hollywoody industry causing a year-long delay in the film’s schedule. Now, fans will have to wait until July 2025 to witness what Marvel has in store for this team.

Now, don’t go rummaging through our history looking for Yeun’s Thunderbolts confirmation. Marvel played this one close to the chest, never officially confirming his involvement.

What’s Next for Yeun:

Steven Yeun is currently in the awards season spotlight. Yeun continues to carve his place in the industry With a Golden Globe nomination and Emmy contention for ‘Beef‘. known for his stellar performances in ‘The Walking Dead‘ and as the star of Amazon’s ‘Invincible.’ Steven Yeun remains deeply embedded in the comic book realm with his various projects. His upcoming projects, including roles in ‘Mickey 17‘ and the Sundance feature ‘Love Me‘ alongside Kristen Stewart, showcase more versatility Yeun’s filmography.

What’s Next for Thunderbolts:

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is shaping up to be a thrilling assembly of Marvel’s anti-heroes and villains. While Yeun won’t be part of this adventure, the confirmed cast includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell.

