These 2024 Blockbusters Are at Risk Due to SAG-AFTRA Strike

It’s been more than 100 days that SAG-AFTRA has been actively on strike. As Hollywood is now cutting film production costs by altering actors and writers with AI, these strikes aim to prevent the exploitation of their hard work. Along with many of its advantages for actors and writers, there are some undeniable losses directed towards filmmakers. Many major movie productions and releases are halted. So we brought you a list of some of the biggest 2024 movies that are at risk because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II

Starting with Tom Cruise’s action-packed Mission Impossible series, the latest film Dead Reckoning Part Two is now being delayed. Expected to be released in June 2024, it is now moved to May 2025. Being one of the most successful movie franchises, each of these new movies guarantees high profits and amazing box office annual revenues, something 2024 is now deprived of.

Venom 3

Even though Venom 3 is on this list, it is a little less likely for it to go through a major delay. The filmmakers expect the film to be released in October 2024 and it’s hoped that it will come out at this time. However, this possibility heavily depends upon the strike duration and the time it takes to complete filming.

Spider-man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Two of the upcoming Spider-man movies are now delayed indefinitely. Sony’s animated film Spider-man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was coming out in 2024, but has now moved ahead without any confirmed date. Another Sony film, Spider-man 4 starring Tom Holland, is pushed further ahead with no news of its release date.

Captain America: Brave New World

MCU’s other highly anticipated release, the upcoming installment of Captain America is also a victim of the SAG-AFTRA strike. You will now have to wait to watch Anthony Mackie take on the lead role as it will now be released in July 2024.

Thunderbolts

Talking about MCU, there’s another project that has a change of release schedule. Due to an already-delayed Captain America movie, Thunderbolts starring Florence Pugh is also not releasing on its former announced date and it is now scheduled for release in December 2024.

Blade

Disney’s reboot of Blade is not coming out in 2024 anymore! The film was already facing delays and is now pushed back to be released in February 2025. Considering the ongoing strike, we may witness another delay in its schedule, guess we have to wait and watch.

Avatar 3

Another film 2024 won’t be claiming is James Cameron’s Avatar 3. It was announced that both of the upcoming movies of the franchise (Avatar 3 and 4) are delayed. The third installment will hit the theaters in 2025 but the fourth one is further pushed to 2029.

Deadpool 3

Even though Deadpool 3 is still in production and may be ready for its release on May 3, 2024, it is still at risk. Depending upon the length of the strike, this project may move to be released at the end of 2024.

Fantastic Four

Some movies are just being tossed around due to SAG-AFTRA strikes, resulting in a complicated release calendar that doesn’t go well with production houses. An example of that is Fantastic Four which is now pushed to May 2024 due to its initial release date taken by Blade in February.

A Complete Unknown

Another film prone to delay is Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown. Expected to be released in late 2024 its release depends on the strike’s length and may come out in 2025.

Disney’s Snow White

Another massive delay of Disney’s Snow White. The live-action film is not coming to the theaters in March 2024 but has been pushed forward a whole year. It will now be released on March 21, 2025.

Beetle Juice 2

Tim Burton’s upcoming project Beetlejuice 2, a sequel to the 80’s classic starring Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and more. Unfortunately, it joins the list of movies that are at risk of being dragged to 2025. With the strikes still going on, it may not be released on its original release date that is in September 2024.

Conclusion

Even though the strikes seem like a great cause that could benefit the heart and soul of the industry, it remains a great threat to box office collections and the audience’s interest in the upcoming movies. Right when film releases were picking pace after COVID-19, there’s now a whole new struggle to deal with. Let’s just hope the strikes turn out to be successful and the productions run smoothly so that we don’t have to long for our favorite stories.

Comment below and let us know your thoughts on this.

Happy Watching!