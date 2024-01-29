Sam Wilson has a New Look in Captain America: Brave New World

Alright, hold onto your shields, folks! Marvel’s dropping hints faster than Spider-Man dodging bullets, and this time, it’s all about Captain America‘s fresh threads. Thanks to some sneaky Collectors Corps box art, we’re getting a legit peek at Sam Wilson’s revamped suit for “Captain America: Brave New World.”

The Freshest Fit in Town:

Picture this: Sam Wilson, aka Anthony Mackie, suited up in a costume that screams “I’m the new Cap, deal with it!” Sure, it’s not a total makeover from his Falcon days, but it’s got that patriotic pop worthy of a Marvel icon. And can we talk about those color vibes? Straight outta Steve Rogers’ closet, but with a modern twist. Now, let’s dive into the gossip pool, shall we? Marvel’s cooking up some reshoots hotter than the Human Torch’s flames. Word on the street? They’re spicing up the action scenes, adding more sizzle to an already sizzling storyline. Hey, even superheroes need a little extra seasoning sometimes.

Set Sneak Peeks and Villain Vibes:

🚨 Primeiro vislumbre do novo uniforme do Capitão América de Sam Wilson em CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD. pic.twitter.com/PBlpJPyLlX — Nação Multiversal (@NacaoMultivrsal) January 29, 2024

Trilith Studios was buzzing louder than Tony Stark’s workshop when filming kicked off. Set pics? Check. Villain teases? Double check. And don’t get me started on Joaquin Torres rocking that comic-faithful Falcon suit – talk about fly fashion! Hold onto your supersuits, ’cause this cast list reads like a Marvel dream team. Mackie’s leading the charge, joined by a squad of heavy hitters including Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and even the legendary Harrison Ford. But what’s this about Samuel Sterns pulling villain strings? We smell a plot twist hotter than Aunt May’s famous apple pie.

So, there you have it, folks – “Captain America: Brave New World” is shaping up to be the blockbuster event of the decade. With a mix of fresh faces, old foes, and enough mystery to make even Nick Fury raise an eyebrow, we’re counting down the days till this Marvel masterpiece hits the screens. Strap in, true believers, ’cause the Cap’s got a brand new world to save, and we’re all along for the ride!

Sam Wilson in the MCU

The character Sam Wilson, also known as the Falcon, soared into the hearts of fans with his debut in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Played by the charismatic Anthony Mackie, Wilson quickly became Steve Rogers’ trusted ally, showcasing his aerial prowess and unwavering loyalty. As the series progressed, Wilson’s journey evolved, culminating in his transformation into the new Captain America. Mackie’s portrayal captured the essence of Wilson’s resilience, humor, and sense of duty, cementing his place as a beloved hero in the MCU lore. From winged avenger to the shield-bearing sentinel of liberty, Sam Wilson’s arc embodies the spirit of heroism and the enduring legacy of Captain America.