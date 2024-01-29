Levon’s Trade Hits with a Statham-Ayer-Stallone Collaboration

In a cinematic coup, Amazon MGM Studios has clinched the U.S. theatrical rights for the heart-pounding action-thriller, “Levon’s Trade“. The deal is sending ripples of excitement across the movieverse. The new movie will release under the direction of David Ayer and the penmanship of Sylvester Stallone. This action duo gives hope for an adrenaline-fueled flick that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Let’s dive into the exhilarating world of Levon Cade and his exciting quest for redemption.

The Deal Revealed:

Amazon MGM just locked in the U.S. theatrical rights to “Levon’s Trade,” and Prime Video’s got the streaming rights worldwide. It’s like a blockbuster buffet, and we’re all invited to the feast. Jason Statham, the man of action, takes the lead, backed by Ayer’s directorial flair and Stallone’s storytelling prowess. It’s a Hollywood trifecta that promises pure movie magic. “Levon’s Trade” assembles a stellar cast poised to deliver cinematic brilliance. With David Ayer at the helm and Sylvester Stallone writing the story, expectations soar for an action-packed spectacle.

Prepare to embark on an exciting journey as Levon Cade, portrayed by Statham, navigates the treacherous terrain of his past. A tale of redemption unfolds as Cade, a former black ops operative turned construction worker, confronts his demons (of course!). Levon is taking on the task of rescuing a missing college student but that’s not all. Levon has to accomplish this with his own daughter’s future hanging in the balance. Cade plunges into a labyrinth of danger and deceit, igniting a chain reaction of suspense and intrigue.

The Star-Studded Collaboration:

Behind the scenes, a powerhouse consortium led by Ayer, Statham, and Stallone spearheads the film’s production, infusing it with their collective expertise and creative vision. With previous successes, including “The Beekeeper,” this dynamic team is set to set the silver screen ablaze once again. As “Levon’s Trade” begins on its production adventure, fueled by an ensemble of industry titans and a narrative brimming with suspense, audiences brace themselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience. With Amazon MGM Studios in charge, the stage is set for “Levon’s Trade” to carve its mark in the annals of action movie history. This dream team collaboration is already igniting interest and thrilling fans worldwide.