SXSW 2023: Director Kris Mercado Talks “If You Were The Last”

Director Kris Mercado is promoting his new movie If You Were The Last, which makes its SXSW debut this year. The new film stars Anthony Mackie and Zoe Chao in a cute and quirky romantic comedy. I was able to speak with Kris about his new movie, his fascination with color, and his Caribbean roots! Stay tuned to the end of the video where we also discuss what he would like to work on next.

Adrift in their broken-down space shuttle with little hope of rescue, two astronauts argue over whether they’re better off spending their remaining days as friends or something more.

Kris Mercado directs the movie If You Were The Last which is a story about two lonely astronauts. Adrift in their broken-down space shuttle with little hope of rescue, two astronauts argue over whether they’re better off spending their remaining days as friends or something more.