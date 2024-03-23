Road House Movie Review: Laughs, Brawls & Florida Fun!

Yo movie lovers, buckle up for a review of the new “Road House.” This ain’t your daddy’s bar brawl flick (although let’s be honest, those were pretty sweet). This revamped #RoadHouse throws some serious punches, hilarious jokes, and a whole lotta Florida sunshine our way. Let’s break it down into the good, the bad, and the beautiful, shirtless fighting men (looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal).

The Good: Buckle Up, Buttercup, It’s a Wild Ride

The Florida Keys have never looked so good. Seriously, the filmmakers must have made a deal with the devil because every shot practically screams “vacation time.” Palm trees swayin’, turquoise water sparklin’: it’s enough to make you forget about the crazy fight club scene happening two blocks down. And the fight choreography is on point. That first brawl sets the tone for the whole movie: brutal, balletic, and guaranteed to make you wince (in a good way).

This movie knows how to have a good laugh. The jokes are well-timed, the dialogue keeps things interesting, and there’s a certain absurdity to the whole situation that makes it all the more enjoyable. We’re talkin’ bad guys with questionable taste in facial hair and a bar so beautiful it should be on a postcard. This movie doesn’t waste your time with long speeches or boring exposition. The story unfolds through action, clever camerawork (like that awesome shot through the boat window with Jake G’s training as Elwood), and some truly bizarre dream sequences (hello, haunted by your past UFC career?). Brant, the bad guy, is equal parts terrifying and hilarious. His goons are a motley crew, with one dude even being a bit of an Elwood Dalton fanboy. It’s like watching a supervillain convention gone wrong, and honestly, we’re here for it.

The bands in the Road House play on NO MATTER WHAT. There’s a bar brawl happening? Keep playin’ those sweet tunes! Someone’s getting tossed out the window? Don’t miss a beat! It’s a bizarre detail that somehow works perfectly in this wacky world. The final showdown is glorious. There’s payback, there’s redemption, and there’s a healthy dose of “holy crap, that was awesome!” Plus, the ending leaves things open for a sequel, which, honestly, we wouldn’t mind seeing.

The Bad: A Few Hiccups on the Highway to Hell

Our main man, Elwood Dalton, is a bit of an enigma. We get glimpses of his past as a UFC fighter, but his motivations and personality remain a bit opaque. While Jake’s dry humor adds charm to his character, there’s a sense that there could be more depth to his personality. Maybe they’re saving that for the sequel (see above).

The love interest feels somewhat shoehorned into the story, lacking the development needed to feel truly meaningful. One minute Elwood is all stoic badass bouncer, the next he’s smooching the sheriff’s in a romantic setting. It’s not a bad thing, necessarily, but the transition feels a tad rushed.

We’re led to believe that Post Malone might be a recurring character, but then… poof! He vanishes quicker than a free beer at a frat party. Wasted opportunity, or a cunning cliffhanger for the future? Only time will tell.

The Verdict: Road House (2024) – A Knockout (With a Side of Laughs)

Look, this movie isn’t trying to win Oscars. It’s here to entertain you with a healthy dose of action, humor, and Florida weirdness. And entertain it does. If you’re looking for a film with a plot tighter than a boa constrictor’s grip, this might not be it. But if you want to see Jake Gyllenhaal unleash his inner badass while simultaneously cracking wise, then “Road House” (2024) is your jam. Just grab some popcorn, suspend your disbelief for a couple of hours, and get ready for a wild ride. This movie packs a punch (and a punchline) that will leave you saying, “Whoa, that was fun!” Let’s just say there’s a gator involved, and let’s just leave it at that. All you need to know is, this gator deserves his own movie (sorry, not sorry, crocodiles).