The Color Purple: Candid Talk Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins

In a riveting discussion, we sit with the brilliant actors in the newly reimagined “The Color Purple“, Corey Hawkins and Colman Domingo. Join us as we unravel the transformative journey this iconic film has embarked on and how it has impacted these artists personally and professionally.

The Impact of “The Color Purple”

How has this movie changed you as an artist, as an actor, as a performer, as a person, if it’s changed you at all?

Colman Domingo’s Reflection: Colman Domingo shares, “I think I’m still in the process of seeing how it’s changing because we did the work that we think is meaningful. The film is about being in service to our humanity, bringing us together to find hope and inspiration.”

Corey Hawkins’ Insight: Corey Hawkins adds, “It taught me how to be a better artist. Watching artists like Colman advocate not just for characters but for us as actors is important. It’s an opportunity for black excellence, setting an example for future generations.”

Working with Icons Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey

Colman Domingo’s Experience: Colman Domingo expresses, “The whole intention was to populate this with a fantastic director and great actors. It feels fantastic. I’m in the middle of it, and I know it feels real good.”

Corey Hawkins’ Learning: Corey Hawkins reflects, “Watching Blitz Bazawule fight for us and our choices matters. Thank you for showing me how to be a leading man. We need more examples of black excellence in Hollywood.”

The Color Purple and Its Impact on Personal Growth

Colman Domingo’s Healing Process: Colman Domingo reveals, “Oprah Winfrey wanted to use this film as a device of healing. It’s still healing and feeling, figuring it out.”

Corey Hawkins’ Transformation: Corey Hawkins concludes, “It’s changed me in addition to what Colman’s saying. We have to be the example and set the example. That’s how it’s also changed me.”

It’s clear that “The Color Purple” is not just a film; it’s a transformative experience for both the audience and the incredible talents behind the screen.

The Color Purple 2023:

Director Blitz Bazawule’s 2023 adaptation of “The Color Purple” is a vibrant reimagination of Alice Walker’s classic narrative. Starring Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks, the film weaves a fresh perspective on timeless themes of love and resilience. As the story unfolds, led by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi’s compelling portrayal of Celie, the cast delivers powerful performances, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with audiences. Despite some character development nuances, the film succeeds in offering a moving and visually captivating take on this enduring tale.