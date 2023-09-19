Money Heist returns with Spinoff Berlin!

Each character in the Money Heist series has an interesting personality. Berlin, specifically, comes across as overly confident with a sense of arrogance. Money Heist (Casa de Papel) is about a ragtag and genius team of robbers who rob the Royal Mint of Spain. It’s a show that makes you want to watch the next episode immediately. With a sprinkle of coolness and escapism, combined with that family-like theme (Think Fast & Furious) the show pulls you in from the moment you click play. The show was originally only meant to last for two seasons. After the immense success, Netflix swooped in to build upon that, by giving more seasons to its international audience. There’s even a Netflix documentary titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon about its success.

Money Heist features a whole host of really intriguing characters! You’ve got The Professor (Álvaro Morte), Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Helsinki (Darko Peric) Denver (Jaime Lorente), and The Professor’s brother Berlin (Pedro Alonso). This brings us to the new trailer behind this post, a spin-off series based on the character Berlin. Throughout Money Heist, there’s a big back-and-forth between Berlin and his genius-like brother The Professor. It’s through this interaction that you can really see why Berlin deserves to have his own show. There’s some backstory in the Money Heist to hold the character up. With the prequel series, you should be prepared for a whole lot more of that!

Releasing on December 29th, the prequel series, simply titled Berlin (Created by Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina) will really dig into the early life of Berlin. We get to go back to Berlin’s time as an up-and-coming thief. It’s through this time that we’ll see how he develops into the character we know in Money Heist. His goal in this show is to steal €44 million from a respected auction house, but in true Berlin style things become complicated as he falls for the wife of the person he is trying to rob.

For those that watched Lost when it first came out, you will know the definition of “Binge-worthy”. There’s always a cliffhanger at the end and from that, you feel like you need to watch the next episode immediately after. It’s also that feeling of an hour-long episode not feeling that long at all. You digest the media, at a ridiculous speed, because you need to uncover all of the answers. That “Binge-worthy” format continued with shows like 24, Breaking Bad, and Prison Break. Recently the biggest title to fill under that title has to be Money Heist!

As someone who was hooked on Money Heist I’m really excited to see Berlin within his own show, there’s a lot of depth and mystery to this character, and it’ll be great to see more of that. It’ll even bring a new layer to the Money Heist legacy overall. So, have you seen Money Heist, and if so, what do you want to see from Berlin!?