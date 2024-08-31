ZEE Studios Presents “VEDAA”: The Journey Against Societal Evil

When Evil reigns, Vengeance is always justified! Bollywood brings a unique action-adventure story of revenge and justice to the big screen in the form of “Vedaa“. Inspired by true events, the film stars Sharvari Wagh in the titular role alongside the Hulk of Bollywood, John Abraham. Written by Aseem Arora, co-produced by John Abraham, and directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa made its theatrical release on Indian Independence Day.

Vedaa (2024) Synopsis: A Story Of Brutality And Vengeance

This is the story of caste discrimination prevalent in Indian society. The plot centers on the titular character (played by Sharvari Wagh) who comes from the oppressed Dalit community in Rajasthan, India, and is subjected to abuse and torture by the upper caste members of the society. Her dream was to become a boxer. Her brother was killed as he had fallen in love with a girl who belonged to the upper caste and her sister was burnt alive while trying to escape.

Introducing Sharvari Wagh as Vedaa!

Starring John Abraham as Major Abhimanyu Kanwar and Tamannaah Bhatia as his deceased wife in Vedaa

As Vedaa sought revenge, her village’s upper caste members threatened to kill her. She sought shelter from her boxing coach, ex-Indian Army Major Abhimanyu Kanwar (John Abraham). Major Abhimanyu challenged the village’s chief to save her. As dozens of goons and cops from the village came after them, a ferocious and deadly battle endured as Major Abhimanyu fought for his life to save the girl and give her the rights she deserved from society. Experience the bloodbath as John Abraham as Major Abhimanyu unleashes on a ferocious action-adventure journey to save Vedaa (Sharvari Wagh) from societal evil.

Experience The Bloodbath In “Vedaa” (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

I have to be honest here. The story is thought-provoking! Even if I have seen dozens of Bollywood movies that were released during the 1990s with the same storyline, still I would say, this is a sort of unique awareness story that will reveal the true state of caste-based oppression that is still prevalent in remote areas of India. Dipped in pure Rajasthani flavor, Vedaa’s classic story and local Rajasthani dialects will surely appeal to the tastebuds of authentic cinema lovers.

Vedaa is an absolutely clean drama with no romance, comedy, or light moments. Besides, the film is fully packed with motivational dialogues. The screenplay builds tension from the very beginning and that tension sustains till the climax. As a matter of fact, the climax is tragic and heartbreaking.

The murders shown in the name of caste oppression are real in India. They truly occur every now and then. Talking about honor killing, it’s an unpardonable crime. But when it happens, everybody closes their eyes as if they have seen nothing. If a boy from a lower community even dares to love a girl from an upper community, certain scoundrels from upper communities (mostly the girl’s guardians) murder the boy. If you look at Vedaa’s story from that angle, cutting out the fierce and raw action, it will surely raise critical awareness of this situation.

The Protector of the Righteous: “Vedaa” Featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh!

Now, talking about action. This can be termed as the “Father” of Hindi action cinema. The raw and bloody action sequences of John Abraham in Vedaa keep the interest of the audience alive. John Abraham, who is known for his immense physicality in Bollywood, is always into action in any movie he does. With a consistent intimidating expression, he seldom talks, mostly in one-liners, like Sylvester Stallone from Rambo. In other words, he delivers dialogues with his massive fists and ear-rumbling punches. That’s how the audience expects to see him. Even though such action-oriented roles are getting repetitive for him, he sustains the image of a seriously tough guy. He had tried his luck in romantic comedies earlier but those movies miserably failed as comical characters just don’t suit his image and personality.

Sharvari Wagh as the titular character Vedaa springs a pleasant surprise with her iconic role. Even though John Abraham gets the hype, her character is the center of this film. She has excelled in her action sequences. And talking about her acting part; this was indeed a complex role involving difficult expressions and a very different body language in which she has truly come out with flying colors.

Where There Is Action, You Call For John Abraham!

Abhishek Banerjee plays the lead antagonist Jitendar Pratap Singh. He is menacing in his villainous character and has given an outstanding performance. The last time we saw him, he was a comedian in Stree 2. It was surprising to see how he transitioned so well from a comical character to a dreadful villain. Jitendar’s younger brother is played by Kshitij Chauhan who has indeed impressed the audience with his fine acting. Seeing him in the character of the second villain will instill anger in your mind, which surely is the need of the hour. He brilliantly lives up to his negative role.

The film also features a great supporting cast including veteran actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Kumud Mishra along with actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy in special appearances.

Nikkhil Advani, with his classy and poetic direction, has blended a mass-oriented subject into action making it a unique combination. His directional style indicates a sense of cinematic maturity. The high-definition cinematography in Vedaa with cryptic visuals of Rajasthan and Kashmir is thrilling. The editing is crisp making it a gripping story of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Casting Mouni Roy in the track “Mummy Ji” in Vedaa

The Bad:

Vedaa’s screenplay can disappoint those who like fast-paced action movies. This film indeed contains some intense raw action sequences. But the screenplay has been directed in a manner that takes its own time to build up pace, which can make it appear a bit slow to some.

The Battle Turns Raw: “Vedaa” Running At Your Nearest Cinemas!

The Verdict:

Unfortunately, Vedaa flopped at the Box Office. However, calling this action-thriller a flop would be unjust. Vedaa failed because of a blunder the makers made, which was to release this film on Independence Day when the much-hyped horror-comedy Stree 2 was released.

The hype of Stree 2 was so massive that it completely overshadowed Vedaa, even though this was an entertaining action film. Every show at every theater all over India was booming with Stree 2. Vedaa could occupy minimal shows only at some exclusive high-cost cinema halls that the general Indian public seldom visits. As a result, it was neglected on a mass scale by the Indian audience, who were enthusiastic to watch Stree 2 only.

However, if you are in the mood to watch a blood-curdling action-adventure drama that will leave you with tears at the end, then don’t miss out on Vedaa running at theaters near you!

Acting - 9.6/10 9.6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Watchability - 8.8/10 8.8/10

Overall 8.5/10