Adam Driver jumps into Ferrari gear!

After stepping into the Sci-Fi world once more with the recent dino-themed release of 65, Adam Driver is now returning to the autobiographical route with the part of Enzo Ferrari! Adam is no stranger to this format, with real-life based films like House of Gucci & J. Edgar doing particularly well. Directing this story, which is about one of the biggest sports car drivers and designers in history is Michael Mann! Known for his work on Collateral, Ali, and Heat, Michael knows how to put together an incredible movie, especially if it is based on real-life elements. Although it’s been a while since Michael last directed, we know that he has what it takes to put together something truly special.

Based on a book by Brock Yates, entitled Enzo Ferrari — The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, Ferrari is a special product for Mann. Mann has wanted to make this movie for an extremely long time, going as far back as when he was still a film student. Focusing on the Italian 1,000-mile race, Mille Miglia in 1957, Ferrari will capture the interesting character of entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari on the big screen. For those moviegoers wanting something as serious as Oppenheimer, then you might well be in the right place, as Ferrari is clearly packed with drama and heart-breaking true-to-life elements. Between family and business Ferrari’s life was complicated and at times, highly stressful. Judging from the trailer, Mann has captured that essence. The cast surrounding Driver features Penélope Cruz as Ferrari’s wife Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, and Patrick Dempsey who plays the Italian race driver Piero Taruffi. The film has already premiered at Venice Film Festival, and currently has a critic rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes! Will the audience score be on the same level, or even, hopefully, higher? We’ll just have to wait and see.

As a fan of Adam Driver’s acting career, from Kylo Ren to Clyde Logan in Logan Lucky, I’m intrigued to see him take on such a famous real-life personality. I have no doubt that he will smash it, and potentially, his performance could be heading down the Oscar road. Looking at the trailer more closely, I’m noticing some brilliant cinematography. The pacing holds snapshots of Ferrari’s life, and it really does make you want to watch the full story. As it builds and gets more emotional, it’s clear that there’s a lot of pain behind Ferrari’s journey, and although only one line of dialogue is said in the trailer, that feeling really comes across. So make sure you’ve got your seatbelt on, as Ferrari is going to be a hell of a ride when it’s unleashed this November 30th!