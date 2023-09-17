A Million Miles Away Trailer – José Hernández’s Astronaut Story

The new Prime Video movie A Million Miles Away releases on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12 a.m. GMT. The movie dramatizes the life of astronaut José Hernandez as played by actor Anthony Pena. José faces many obstacles and struggles before realizing his lifelong goals of working for NASA and going to space.

A story of Perseverance and Determination

The film A Million Miles Away follows Hernandez and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey. The story follows Hernandez’s beginnings from a remote Mexican village to the San Joaquin Valley’s fields to more than 200 miles in orbit around the Earth. With the unwavering help of his diligent parents, relatives, and teachers, José is able to accomplish his seemingly unattainable goal. Alejandra Márquez Abella, a celebrated author and director, has produced a stunning ode to the devotion and tenacity of the entire Hernández family as well as everyone who dares to dream.

The movie was directed by award-winning director Alejandra Márquez Abella. Abella is also known for the films Semana Santa and Northern Skies Over Empty Space. Michael Pena plays the lead role in the film alongside a large ensemble of supporting roles. Alejandra Márquez Abella, Bettina Gilois, and Hernán Jiménez also co-wrote the script.

Hernández’s road to becoming a NASA astronaut was not without obstacles. Even after Hernandez accepted positions as an engineer at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. From what we can see in the trailer, fans are in for a lot! Fans can anticipate an intriguing character study that explores themes like resolve, hunger, and resilience. In the trailer, Pea quotes Hernández as saying, “Over the last 10 years, I have applied to the space program 12 times and I’ve been on the verge of giving up after each and every rejection. But, sir, you know what? I am here. You can decline me once more, but you can be sure that I’ll be back here in a year.”

Michael Pea leads the cast and appears in excellent shape in the trailer. He has given a richly nuanced and experienced performance.