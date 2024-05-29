Moana 2 Trailer and Poster Debut

Moana 2‘s debut trailer and poster have just dropped, bringing a wave of excitement as our favorite voyaging heroine returns. Mark your calendars for November 27, 2024, when Moana and Maui sail back onto the big screen in an all-new feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Moana Embarks on an Epic New Voyage

In Moana 2, the story picks up three years after the first film. Voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho, Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, prompting her to embark on a daring journey into the far seas of Oceania. Alongside her trusty companion, demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), and a crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana ventures into dangerous and long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced before.

A Talented Team Behind the Magic

Directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller bring Moana 2 to life, with Christina Chen and Yvett Merino producing. The film promises a rich and captivating story, enhanced by the musical talents of Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. With such a stellar team, Moana 2 sets out to be a thrilling and heartwarming continuation of Moana’s journey.

A Glimpse of What’s to Come

The new trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse of the high-seas adventure that awaits. Fans can expect stunning animation, exhilarating action sequences, and the same heartfelt themes of courage and self-discovery that made the first film a beloved classic. The poster, featuring Moana and Maui poised for their next great voyage, further heightens the excitement for what’s to come.

Revisiting Moana’s First Adventure

For those who may need a refresher, the original Moana film, released in 2016, introduced audiences to the spirited and determined Moana, the daughter of a Polynesian chief. Voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho, Moana defied her village’s traditions and set sail on a daring mission to save her people. Along the way, she encountered Maui, a demigod with a larger-than-life personality voiced by Dwayne Johnson. Together, they embarked on an epic journey across the ocean, encountering mythical creatures and overcoming tremendous odds to restore the heart of Te Fiti and bring harmony back to their world.

Prepare for Moana 2

As we eagerly await Moana 2‘s release this November, we can look forward to more breathtaking adventures, compelling characters, and enchanting music. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to join Moana and Maui on their epic new voyage in Moana 2, opening exclusively in theaters on November 27, 2024.

