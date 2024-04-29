Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer Debuts – A Prequel for the Beloved King

Get ready to journey back to the Pride Lands! Disney just dropped the first trailer for “Mufasa: The Lion King,” a prequel that will explore the origin story of the beloved king.

Directed by Barry Jenkins of “Moonlight” fame, the movie will show us Mufasa’s childhood and his relationship with his brother, Taka (who eventually becomes the villainous Scar). Young Mufasa will be voiced by Aaron Pierre, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. takes on the role of Taka.

This prequel will feature many familiar voices from the 2019 remake, including John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, and of course, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala. But there’s also a brand new cub joining the cast: Blue Ivy Carter will be lending her voice to Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter!

Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer

Award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking the reins on the music for “Mufasa,” working alongside Mark Mancina. They’ll also be collaborating with Lebo M. to bring back some of those classic tunes we all know and love.

“I’m incredibly honored to be part of a legacy that includes Elton John, Tim Rice, and Hans Zimmer,” said Miranda in a statement. “We can’t wait for audiences to experience this new chapter in theaters!”

The trailer also introduces us to some new characters, including Mufasa’s parents voiced by Anika Noni Rose and Keith David, and Taka’s parents played by Thandiwe Newton and Lennie James.

Director Barry Jenkins says working on this prequel is a dream come true. “Growing up with these characters, I’m excited to expand on their story of friendship, love, and legacy,” he shared.

“The Lion King” is one of Disney’s biggest franchises. The original 1994 film raked in a whopping $960 million worldwide, and the 2019 remake nearly doubled that with a global box office of $1.6 billion.

So, prepare to Hakuna Matata your way to theaters on December 20th for the premiere of “Mufasa: The Lion King.” Watch the trailer below and get ready to be swept away on a whole new Lion King adventure!