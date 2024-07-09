Marvel Unveils First Trailer for “Agatha All Along” Spinoff Series

Marvel has just released the first trailer for “Agatha All Along,” the highly anticipated spinoff of the hit Disney+ series “WandaVision.” Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the enigmatic Agatha Harkness, and Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of “WandaVision,” returns as executive producer and head writer for this new series.

Plot Details Revealed

The official logline teases an intriguing storyline: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

Star-Studded Cast

Joining Hahn in the series are Aubrey Plaza as the witch Rio Vidal, Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan, Patti LuPone as the 450-year-old witch Lilia Calderu, Sasheer Zamata as the sorceress Jennifer Kale, along with Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and others. The trailer starts as a hardboiled murder mystery with Agatha, played by Hahn, investigating Wanda’s dead body, before delving into a frenzy of witchcraft and chaos. Agatha reunites with some old sorceress allies to regain her powers.

Background and Development

In “WandaVision,” Hahn’s character is first introduced as Agnes, the nosy neighbor to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in Westview. She later reveals her true identity as Agatha, a powerful witch with centuries of experience. The “WandaVision” finale showcased an epic showdown between Agatha and Wanda, resulting in Wanda trapping Agatha in her fake persona as Agnes.

Initially, Marvel built up the mystery around the series by using working titles like “Agatha: House of Harkness,” “Coven of Chaos,” “Darkhold Diaries,” and “The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe.” However, the true nature of Agatha’s antics became clear with the official title reveal of “Agatha All Along.”

Musical Legacy

The hit song “Agatha All Along,” written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, became an internet sensation following its debut in the seventh episode of “WandaVision.” While it’s not confirmed if the song will return for the spinoff, the Oscar-winning songwriters shared their inspiration behind the iconic melody with Variety.

Release Date

“Agatha All Along” will debut with two episodes on September 18 on Disney+. Fans of the Marvel universe and “WandaVision” can look forward to more of Agatha’s witchy adventures and mysterious escapades.