Blink Twice: Zoë Kravitz’s Directorial Debut Looks Darkly Twisted

The trailer just dropped for Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, a movie called “Blink Twice.” This looks like a mind-bending thriller that will leave you guessing until the very end. The movie stars Naomi Ackie and Alia Shawkat as Frida and Jess, two best friends who get an offer they can’t refuse. Tech billionaire Slater King, played by Channing Tatum, invites them to his private island for a luxurious weekend getaway. Sounds pretty sweet, right? Well, things get weird fast.

The trailer starts out with Frida and Jess living it up on the island. There’s sunshine, swimming pools, and maybe even a little romance with the charming Mr. King. But then the mood starts to shift. Jess makes a joke about human sacrifice, and suddenly, it doesn’t seem so funny anymore. We see creepy rituals, strange symbols, and a growing sense of unease. It becomes clear that Frida and Jess are in way over their heads.

This movie doesn’t appear to be for the faint of heart! The trailer hints at dark secrets, danger, and a fight for survival. Will Frida and Jess be able to escape the island alive? You’ll have to wait and see!

Here’s some other cool stuff to know about “Blink Twice.” The movie also stars a bunch of other familiar faces, including Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, and Geena Davis. And if you’re looking for more movies to check out, keep an eye on Amazon MGM Studios. They’ve been putting out some great stuff lately, like the action movie “The Beekeeper” starring Jason Statham. They’ve also got some upcoming films that look promising, like a sports romance with Zendaya and a comedy starring Aubrey Plaza.

“Blink Twice” hits theaters on August 23rd. So grab your best friend, turn down the lights, and get ready for a wild trip! Watch the trailer below and see if you can guess what dark secret the island holds.