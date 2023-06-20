Sony Pictures has released the trailer for the upcoming film, “Kraven The Hunter,”. The film stars Aaron Taylor Johnson as the animal-loving anti-hero but noticeably lacks any presence of the Spider-Man character from which Kraven derived. Kraven the Hunter is a compelling character with a rich comic book history in Marvel Comics. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, Kraven first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #15 in 1964. Known by his real name, Sergei Kravinoff, he hails from Russia and belongs to a noble family with a long line of big-game hunters. Kraven is renowned for his exceptional physical abilities and hunting prowess, which he enhances through a mystical serum that grants him enhanced strength, speed, agility, and a slowed aging process. His signature outfit consists of a lion-themed vest and a distinct leopard-skin loincloth.

Sony has been on a crusade as of late to create several spinoff characters from the Spider-Man catalog such as Venom and Morbius. The results have varied and been mixed regarding both general reviews and box office returns. The ongoing suspicion is that the studio is trying to build up a Sinister 6 movie in some way. We sat down to watch the latest trailer and give our thoughts on the trailer. Check it out.

Kraven The Hunter Trailer Reaction

About Kraven The Hunter:

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.

Kraven The Hunter Trailer:

