FROM Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Twists, Surprises, and Answers

Alright, FROMily, let’s dive in! twenty-eight episodes later, FROM Season 3, Episode 8, titled “Thresholds,” finally delivers on some long-awaited answers we’ve been begging for. But like any good mystery show, each answer just piles on more questions, turning the town’s secrets into a deeper rabbit hole than ever. This episode served up a full plate of family drama, dark history, and wild revelations, with just a dash of time travel to keep us all on our toes. Let’s break down everything that went down in this thrilling chapter.

Boyd is officially our Dad of the Year. In a tense and heartfelt moment, he sneaks his daughter-in-law Fatima out to a shed to shield her from the town’s suspicious stares. “Boyd’s got that dad energy dialed up to 11, protecting his own even if it means keeping Fatima locked up in a shed!” Fatima confesses to experiencing fits of rage she can’t explain, which Boyd instantly relates to his own worm incident back in Season 2. Is she infected, or is it something deeper? Boyd doesn’t know, but his commitment to her safety is clear—even if it means hiding her away from the world, family recipe style!

Julie’s Time-Bending Adventure

Then, in a twist that no one saw coming, we see Julie time traveling. Not only does she go back to Season 2’s pivotal moment with Boyd and the rope, but she’s actually the one who threw it to him! That’s right—Julie’s time-travel adventure connects her to a web of secrets even she doesn’t fully understand. Her journey shows us the deep ties between the town’s creepy dungeon, the caves, and the mysterious Angkooey kids, but we’re left wondering just how far her powers (or curse) will go.

Victor Spills the Tea on the Boy in White

Victor finally unloads his backstory, spilling secrets like he’s been bottling them up for three seasons. The Angkooey kids, he explains, were “born in the dark and died in the dark,” supposedly at the hands of the people they loved most. Victor recounts Christopher’s failed attempts to save them and the power of the mythical Faraway Tree, all while dropping hints that even more dark history might be around the corner. But just when it seems clear, the show throws a curveball, revealing that the Boy in White—not Jasper—was the one talking all along. It’s the kind of retcon that’s bound to stir up some fan controversy.

Elgin’s Role in the Mystery

Elgin remains our resident enigma. His weird attachment to his Polaroid, which seems to predict blood-soaked futures, only fuels the mystery. But it’s his creepy demeanor around Fatima that sends this episode’s chill factor through the roof. Not only does he snap another photo, but he also somehow persuades Fatima to go underground. And when she hesitates, he drags her to the cellar himself! Elgin’s growing influence over the town’s happenings could spell danger, and as the credits roll, we’re left wondering what dark secrets he’ll uncover next.

Final Thoughts

In “Thresholds,” FROM really leans into the mind-bending mystery it does best, finally answering some long-standing questions while sending us down even stranger paths. Boyd’s storyline had its heartfelt moments, Julie’s time-travel shocker is sure to stir up theories, and Victor’s backstory opens the door to a new level of intrigue in the town’s history. The time travel twist raises as many questions as it answers, but if there’s one thing fans know about this show, it’s that patience (and maybe a flowchart) is required. And with only a few episodes left, we’re all strapped in for the wild ride ahead.

FROM Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Twists, Surprises, and Answers Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 6/10 6/10 Overall 7.8/10 7.8/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes) Summary FROM Season 3 Episode 8 delivers big with shocking reveals, twists, and even time travel. This episode finally answers some of the biggest mysteries while keeping us guessing. Read on for a breakdown! Pros Big reveals : Finally, some answers! Victor’s history dump and Julie’s time-travel twist add fresh layers to the lore.

: Finally, some answers! Victor’s history dump and Julie’s time-travel twist add fresh layers to the lore. Character arcs : Boyd’s dad energy, Julie’s evolution, and Randall’s surprising “Vegeta arc” give depth to the characters.

: Boyd’s dad energy, Julie’s evolution, and Randall’s surprising “Vegeta arc” give depth to the characters. Suspenseful twists: The show keeps fans guessing with unexpected retcons and eerie mysteries. Cons Confusing timeline : The time-travel elements, while exciting, add a layer of complexity that might lose some fans.

: The time-travel elements, while exciting, add a layer of complexity that might lose some fans. Retcons : The Jasper plotline reversal feels like a cheap out for long-time viewers.

: The Jasper plotline reversal feels like a cheap out for long-time viewers. Cliffhangers galore: Elgin’s sketchy behavior and Fatima’s fate leave us desperate for resolution.

Acting Cinematography/Visual Effects Plot/Screenplay Setting/Theme Watchability Rewatchability Summary: FROM Season 3, Episode 8 ("Thresholds") finally delivers long-awaited answers, but true to the show's style, each reveal brings even more questions. Boyd steps up to protect Fatima, who's grappling with mysterious rage, while Julie stuns everyone with a mind-bending time-travel twist that links her to key moments from the past. Victor also spills some dark lore about the Angkooey kids, adding new layers to the town's mystery, and Elgin continues to stir up trouble with his eerie Polaroid snapshots. Packed with suspense and shocking twists, this episode gives us a taste of the answers we crave while keeping us guessing about what's really going on in FROM.