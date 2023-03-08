Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars Movies Are No More And That’s A Shame

The Star Wars universe hasn’t done any movies since Rise Of the Skywalker back in 2019. Star Wars on TV, however, is thriving with The Bad Batch, Andor and The Mandalorian. But on the movie front, things seem to constantly take a few steps forward but then a few steps back. One of those steps back is how the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie is not happening anymore. Along with Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron, the announcement of which came with a lot of pomp and circumstance. The new news once again shifts around the movies we are still waiting on from our beloved science fiction franchise.

Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie Killed By Disney

After the divisive reaction to Rise Of The Skywalker, LucasFilm scrambled to find the next big Star Wars movie. In their attempts, they seemingly planned a few different things. There was a Rain Johnson trilogy, which is seemingly not happening anymore. Along with a Kevin Feige Star Wars movie, which, honestly speaking, was a little confusing. But one of the more concrete films in development was Rogue Squadron by Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins.

The Jenkins movie announcement had a bit of ceremony, where Jenkins talked about how personal this film was, given her father’s career as a pilot. Jenkins most recently confirmed that the movie was still in active development when she spoke out about the status of Wonder Woman 3 under James Gunn’s leadership. However, a recent Variety report confirms that both Jenkins and Feige’s Star Wars movies are dead at Disney.

Rogue Squadron Cancellation More Devastation Than Feige’s

When it was announced that Kevin Feige would be doing a Star Wars movie, I was honestly, confused. Feige is a producer and godfather of all the Marvel Studios’ interconnected movies. All the other creators attached to Star Wars movies have been directors or writers, such as the ones still confirmed, like Taika Waititi, Damon Lindelof and Shawn Levy. But Feige as a producer on a Star Wars movie didn’t really seem that interesting. It’s not like he would bring a certain unique vision, style or story to the movie over others. So knowing that the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie is not happening anymore, doesn’t feel like the franchise has lost anything.

On the other hand, Jenkins is an accomplished director who brought Wonder Woman to the big screen in a way that remains unparalleled. She has a unique vision, style and sensibility that would have been amazing to see in the Star Wars universe. Not to mention her personal connection to the story of Rogue Squadron. So it’s a genuine shame that her movie is no longer.

We’ll have to see which of the remaining films will continue development, as we find out more over the upcoming months.

How do you feel bout both these Star Wars movies getting cancelled? Let me know in the comments below.