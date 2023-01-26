Star Wars Skeleton Crew Wraps Filming

Today is the day we finally get some news on Star Wars Skeleton Crew. You remember Star Wars Skeleton Crew, right? Star Wars Skeleton Crew is a Disney+ show coming from director Jon Watts. Word is that Watt’s pitched Kathleen Kennedy with the idea of a coming-of-age Star Wars show. Inspirations like The Goonies are mentioned with the show boasting a cast of 4 10-yr old kids. Despite the ages of the cast the show is being reported to not be a kids’ show. Deadline is reporting that the show is moving forward closer and is calling a wrap on filming:

Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a video on Instagram celebrating the moment.

“That’s a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I feel so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!” Cottle captioned the video.

Watts said the new series is about “a group of kids who are about ten years old who get lost in the Star Wars universe.” The director also noted that although the show will have four kids as its stars, “it’s not a kids show.”

We don’t know much about the show but we know that the show will take place in the same time frame as the Mandalorian. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also attached of executive producers of Skeleton Crew.

I remember this announcement from Star Wars Celebration and the idea is intriguing. Jon Watts is doing a great job with youthful characters in the Spider-Man franchise. I like the idea of Jon continuing to work on young characters in the Star Wars world. Details on the plot are being kept under wraps other than the fact that this is not a kids’ show. Oh, and the show will also star Jude Law.

I’m very intrigued by the project and I cant wait until we finally learn more about this project.

